Another week, another washout with still not a ball bowled in EVCA season

WHAT should be a season that is now three weeks old still hasn't had a ball bowled in it yet in the Emu Valley Cricket Association.
After the first two weeks of the season had been washed out the EVCA had hoped that play could finally get under way on Saturday with a one-day game in round two.
However, the heavy rain that fell across Bendigo on Friday again forced the cancellation of all play in the EVCA.
Ironically, the sun shone bright and the weather was warm and humid on Saturday afternoon when games would have been played.
"It's certainly an unusual situation when the weather is beautiful, but the grounds are unplayable. Hopefully, we can get a start next week and get some cricket under way," United's Pat Hartney said as the Advertiser stopped in at Ewing Park.
There was also no play in the Upper Loddon Cricket Association for the third week in a row, while the Bendigo District Cricket Association had already called off any chance of playing on Saturday the previous week.
