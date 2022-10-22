Bendigo Advertiser
Driver loses control on Eaglehawk-Neilborough Road in Woodvale

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 22 2022 - 3:37am, first published 2:59am
The driver of a silver people-mover is believed to have lost control while driving on Eaglehawk-Neilborough Road in Woodvale on Saturday morning. Picture by Lucy Williams

Three people including two children have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car lost control driving on a dirt road on Saturday morning.

