Three people including two children have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car lost control driving on a dirt road on Saturday morning.
The driver of the vehicle is believed to have lost control of the silver people-mover while driving on Eaglehawk-Neilborough Road in Woodvale before crashing into a tree around 10.50am.
The car was smoking following the accident opposite the Shadbolt Picnic Area and two CFA fire trucks, Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria responded to the scene.
A 56-year-old man, a 13-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic was able to pass while paramedics attended to the patients including the eight-year-old with neck injuries, before the three people were then transferred to hospital.
Authorities are urging drivers to take care on dirt roads, especially given recent floods.
In certain parts of Eaglehawk-Neilborough Road floodwaters are continuing to flow onto the road while potholes are also present.
An advice alert is in place across the region covering the road as well as much of Bendigo. The public in the area surrounding the Loddon River downstream of Kerang, and surrounding Bendigo and Bullock Creeks is urged to stay informed of evolving flood risks.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
