PIONEERS: Captain Gallagher wins best and fairest in thrilling vote count

BENDIGO Pioneers captain Harvey Gallagher has added his name to the list of Neville Strauch Medal winners after clinching a thrilling vote count on Friday night.
Gallagher edged out Harley Reid by three votes to win the medal.
Gallagher, 19, polled 101 votes and Reid 98, while Michael Kiraly was third on 68 votes.
"It was a ripping vote count. Michael Kiraly was a mile in front early in the season, was pegged back by Harley and then in the back end of the year Harvey came with a real rush," Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree said.
"Over the last six or seven games Harvey picked up the full votes in just about every match, so it was an amazing back end of the year for him.
"We played Harvey forward, mid and back over the course of the year. He played nine games with us, he played senior footy with Sandhurst, Young Guns, VFL with Carlton and Vic Country.
"I don't think people realise just how much these young players are pulled from pillar to post and how many programs they have to invest in to ensure they give themselves the best chance.
"To be a part of two teams is quite significant in terms of a local club and with us, but to then to go a higher standard and play in the Young Guns against the best 18 and 19-year-olds, to play VFL against men, senior footy and Vic Country as well... what Harvey has been able to achieve this year is absolutely outstanding.
"And on top of that he has been an incredible leader; for our young guys to learn from someone like him, I'm really grateful to have had him in the program as I've been able to learn from him as well."
Gallagher recently completed the State Combine testing where his results included an 80cm vertical jump (second nationally), an 8.117 agility time (fourth), while he was third in the state 2km time trial in 6.27.
While he was just pipped for the best and fairest, Reid, 17, was named the Pioneers' Rising Star following a season in which he continued to make a name for himself as one of the country's hottest young prospects after he was awarded the Jack Collins-Alan Schwab Life Members Scholarship and picked in a back pocket in the NAB League Team of the Year.
It was a highly emotional night at the Bendigo Club as the Pioneers paid tribute to David Meade, their regional talent operations lead who passed away earlier this month.
"We made an announcement that there will be a David Meade Scholarship to be introduced," O'Bree said.
"We've got to a bit to finalise with it... we want to make sure we line up all the ducks as Meady used to say so that we do it properly and ensure the person who receives it has all the values that he stood for.
"We look forward to Meady's family having a significant input into it."
The club's volunteer of the year award was presented to Greg Lyon.
"Lippy has been a part of our program for close to 10 years now. When Meady was a little crook and we needed people to step up he was always there," O'Bree said.
"He has been through a bereavement of his own and has been really strong for all the members of our program, both staff and players, and it was great to see the recognition he received."
Best and fairest - Harvey Gallagher.
Runner-up - Harley Reid.
Rising star - Harley Reid.
Most consistent - Michael Kiraly.
Most dedicated - Jason Gilbee.
Most determined - Ben Cameron.
Leading goalkicker - Harvey Gallagher.
Volunteer of the year - Greg Lyon.
Best and fairest leaderboard:
101 - Harvey Gallagher.
98 - Harley Reid.
68 - Michael Kiraly.
43 - Jason Gilbee.
43 - Malik Gordon.
34 - Bode Stevens.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.