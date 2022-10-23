Bendigo-born endurance athlete put to the test during trek through Himalayas

Bendigo-born endurance athlete Samantha Gash is no stranger to a challenge.
The 38-year-old ultra-marathon runner, alongside close friend Dr Jessie Ling, are currently undertaking a grueling 50-day traverse through the Nepalese Himalayas to raise money for World Vision Australia.
Before the pair set off on The Great Himalaya Trail they knew it wasn't going to be an ordinary walk in the park as they were about to embark on a journey through some of the world's toughest and most inaccessible terrain.
After seven days into the trek the weather throughout the region took a drastic turn.
"We have been caught up in the monsoonal shift which resulted in landslides and heavy snow which has seen people lose their lives as well as local communities having their livelihoods taken away," Gash said to the Bendigo Advertiser from Nepal.
"We've had boulders come down onto the trails, key roads have been badly damaged and probably won't be fixed for long periods of time.
"There's been a week of torrential rain which has been uncharacteristic in this part of the country and which locals have never seen before.
"So far it's been quite a challenging experience."
Gash has travelled through some of the most remote parts of the world, including being the first woman and youngest person at the time to successfully complete the 4 Deserts Ultra-marathon Series Grand Slam as featured in the documentary Desert Runners.
The series involved completing four 250km desert ultra-marathons across four deserts scattered across the globe: Atacama (Chile), Gobi (China), Sahara (Africa) and Antarctic.
However, the trek through the Himalayas has taken Gash and her expedition partner Dr Ling to a new level of challenge - one where it has become mind over matter.
"Most of my endurance experience has always been in remote, wild and challenging locations," Gash said.
"But here in Nepal, the terrain is wild.
"There's so many rocks, we're averaging close to 2000m of elevation increase per day on terrain that is very technical - it really is something we couldn't have trained for properly back home in Australia.
"When past physical experiences don't serve you, that's when the power of your mind comes in and you need to put ego to the side.
"It's like the saying goes, adventure begins when the plan stops working."
Even when they find themselves back in villages along the trail, the adversity still comes in the way of modern challenges.
"We've had to wait for days with no information at some of the most remote and rural airports in the western part of the country," Gash said.
"We were then on planes with people who were sick and others that had died which really brings to the forefront of what daily life is like here."
Officially named Resilience in Motion, part of the duo's goal while in Nepal is to empower and protect women and girls from rural parts of the country with practical life skills and knowledge on the importance of gender equality and human rights.
"As two women travelling the country we are experiencing, to a small extent, the level of inequality that the women of Nepal go through.
"It allows us to tell the story of it more authentically."
Since being impacted by the wild weather, Gash and Ling have been forced to change their initial route through the mountains which has now seen them go even further off the beaten track.
"With every set-back it's brought us into close-contact with people and we've been able to hear about their challenges.
"It has brought our purpose to life.
"We never would've thought that having so many set-backs would enrich our experience in the country by hearing and sharing our stories.
"Even if it's just a small impact that we have, it helps the overall work that World Vision is doing."
The Great Himalaya Trail covers the entire length of the mountain range across Nepal, Bhutan and India.
Gash and Ling's journey covers 10 sections of Nepal's slice of the trail, starting in Hilsa, the Humla region on the western Nepal border with Tibet to Kanchenjunga on Nepal's eastern border with India.
Keep up to date with gash and Ling's progress at https://resilienceinmotion.com.au/.
In the past Gash has worked as a lawyer, within finance and communications.
However, her true passion is seeking adventure and making the world a better place through social change.
She was also a contestant on the fourth and seventh seasons of Australian Survivor.
