Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo-born endurance athlete put to the test during trek through Himalayas

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated October 23 2022 - 6:52am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Gash (right) and Dr Jessie Ling are currently tackling a trek through the Himalayas to help raise money for World Vision Australia. Picture supplied

Bendigo-born endurance athlete Samantha Gash is no stranger to a challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.