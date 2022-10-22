CMC's Pearce, Hamilton honoured with Tim Ledwidge Memorial Medal

Two talented Catherine McAuley College athletes have been awarded with the school's highest sports honour.
Eli Pearce and Ava Hamilton were named as the 2022 recipients of the Tim Ledwidge Memorial Medal at the annual night of nights to recognise the college's vote winners across the senior netball and Premier League football competitions.
Sport news:
Above all both athletes displayed and were true to the Ledwidge motto of "playing for the School is invaluable and that such an opportunity should be cherished and valued".
Pearce took out the football count on 52 votes, just three ahead of Jacob Nihill (49) and Riley Mulquiny (44).
The votes were awarded across fives games in the School Sports Victoria Premier League competition which saw CMC finish as grand final runners-up after they were beaten by Warrnambool's Emmanuel College by 15 points - 7.9 (51) to 5.6 (36).
In the netball Hamilton was named as the winner with a strong 103 votes after a season-long display of strong shooting and an ability to handle pressure from the opposition.
Hamilton was the clear winner ahead of Charlotte Sexton (65) and Amaya Schmidt (64) who also put on top performances throughout the year's 24 matches.
The CMC squad made it all the way to state finals in both the SSV and Victorian School Championships..
The memorial medal is named after the late Tim Ledwidge to honour his contributions to the as a teacher and coach.
The award ceremony was held on Wednesday night for the first time in two years due to COVID-19 interruptions.
In attendance on the night were eight previous winners, in addition to members of the Ledwidge family who were proud to see Tim's long-lasting sporting influence on the school's students.
"We congratulate our winners on their achievements and we acknowledge and congratulate all the players on their united performances in their respective sports," CMC marketing and promotions manager Felicity Johnson said.
"It was a pleasure to have Simone, Liam, Travis and Eliza Ledwidge attend the celebration again this year.
"It is an absolute honour and a privilege that they continue to support this very special event on the College Calendar
"Tim Ledwidge, whom this award honours, had a huge influence on all the College's sporting teams and players and his ongoing legacy encourages all students to be the best they can be."
