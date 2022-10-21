Bendigo Advertiser
Property prices fall as interest rates bite

Peter Kennedy
Peter Kennedy
Updated October 21 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 10:13pm
In Bendigo, the median price fell 1.5 per cent to $670,000 in the September quarter.

BENDIGO property prices has demonstrated greater resilience than metropolitan market as the impacts of successive rate increases and rising costs confront the real estate industry.

