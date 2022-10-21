Property prices fall as interest rates bite

BENDIGO property prices has demonstrated greater resilience than metropolitan market as the impacts of successive rate increases and rising costs confront the real estate industry.
Real Estate Institute of Victoria quarterly median price data shows across regional Victoria, prices for both houses and units held up better than in Melbourne, with houses falling 2.8 per cent to $603,000 and units falling 2.3 per cent to $422,500 this quarter.
Melbourne metropolitan house prices fell 7.4 per cent during the quarter to $993,000.
The top regional suburbs delivering house price growth during the quarter were Heathcote ($570,000), Morwell ($354,000) and Wodonga ($530,000).
Greater Bendigo suburbs to register an increase in median prices for the September quarter include Golden Square - up 2.1 per cent to $535,000, Strathfieldsaye - up 2.4 per cent to $748,000, Maiden Gully - up two per cent to $$765,000 and Marong, where price jumped to a median of $682,00, an increas eof 1.7 per cent on the previous quarter.
The median price slumped by 6.2 per cent in Ironbark to $530,000, it fell 4.3 per cent in Junortoun to $881,000 and by 2.5 per cent in Quarry Hill to $538,000.
In Bendigo, the price fell 1.5 per cent to $670,000.
The median price in White Hills dropped by 3.6 per cent to $510,000, in Huntly it declined by 4.5 per cent to $600,000 and in Spring Gully the median fell 3.3 per cent to $595,000.
REIV Bendigo Division chair Matt Bowles said he was not surprised at the changing fortunes in prices and that the Reserve Bank's moves to lift rates in order to try and bring inflation back into line was bound to impact the property market.
He said there were fewer buyers and more stock in the Bendigo market at present, meaning there's more time for potential purchasers to consider their options.
A tighter market also means buyers face stricter lending conditions, which has also been reflected in the market, Mr Bowles said.
After 12 months of solid growth, Melbourne's median metropolitan house price dipped under $1 million in the September quarter, as the market responds to shifting economic conditions and five rate rises.
REIV President Andrew Meehan said the September quarter had created attractive buying opportunities for Victorians, while strong longer-term market fundamentals prevail.
"Lower median prices through the September quarter have created new opportunities for Victorians to buy more affordably in Melbourne, particularly in the outer suburbs.
The upward trends we continue to see in the annual data suggest there is significant long-term confidence underpinning both transaction activity and real estate prices across the state," said Mr Meehan.
"It is pleasing to see property transactions have not slowed materially, with a high volume of vendors listing their properties and plenty of undeterred buyers.
"Looking ahead, these factors, combined with the RBA's lower-than-expected rate rise in October, are an encouraging sign of our real estate market's long-term health."
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
