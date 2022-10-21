Property prices fall as interest rates bite

Greater Bendigo suburbs to register an increase in median prices for the September quarter include Golden Square - up 2.1 per cent to $535,000, Strathfieldsaye - up 2.4 per cent to $748,000, Maiden Gully - up two per cent to $$765,000 and Marong, where price jumped to a median of $682,00, an increas eof 1.7 per cent on the previous quarter.

