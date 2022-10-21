Victoria Police has confirmed no one was injured in a Friday night fire at a Gibson Street address in north Bendigo, but it is being treated as suspicious.
An arson chemist attended on Saturday morning but the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Emergency services, including fire crews from Bendigo and Golden Square, were called to the Gibson Street address at about 9.48pm Friday night to find the structure well alight.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus conducted a search of the home to see if anyone may have been inside.
Uniformed officers guarded the scene overnight on Friday as they waited for detectives from the Criminal Investigation Unit to attend on Saturday.
Damage to the interior of the home is visible through an open front door. The brick veneer home is hidden behind an overgrown front garden of dense trees and shrubs.
Two vehicles parked in the front carport of the home look to have escaped damage from the fire.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.