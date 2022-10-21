Bendigo is demanding better integrity and transparency from its politicians, according to the ACM regional reader survey.
Ahead of the state election, 1000 people responded to an online survey, including a high proportion from Ballarat - the local data shows 73 per cent of readers rated integrity in government as "very important" to them, and another 19.8 said it was "important".
Just 2.3 per cent said it was not important at all to them, and 4.5 per cent said it was somewhat important.
This is backed up in the second part of the survey, where readers were asked a set of yes-or-no questions - when asked "more powers are needed to stop corruption in government and ensure proper transparency", 89.2 per cent agreed, just beneath the statewide total of 91 per cent.
In Bendigo, that's as high as concerns about our notorious road conditions.
The final part of the survey, where people were asked if there was anything they were concerned about that we didn't ask, trust in politicians at all levels was mentioned, with many calling for more oversight of local government, or labelling politicians from all major parties as corrupt.
These responses indicate candidates will have to work hard to demonstrate they are trustworthy, and even harder if they're elected to get voters to trust the system and maintain that trust.
An expert in these matters, Monash University politics lecturer Dr Zareh Ghazarian, said the results were not a surprise, particularly after the pandemic and the ongoing effects of Victoria's lockdowns.
"I think we saw this really be prominent during the federal election in May, it was something that was really one of those things talked about a lot," he said.
"It's interesting to see it continues to be an issue that many Victorians are thinking about, and concerned about.
"It's probably not that surprising that Victorians are thinking about integrity in politics, and it remains to be seen what impact that will have on who they decide to vote for."
The issue comes back to the perception of politicians, and the system itself, where scandals appear to have no consequences and there seems to be little accountability, while media organisations at all levels are hit with walls of spin, and partisan commentators can hold more influence than the facts. Neither of the major parties have covered themselves in glory when it comes to alleged corruption or transparency.
"The idea that there's the hotel enquiry, and it was reported that Daniel Andrews earlier in the year was interviewed by IBAC, in relation to the Labor Party's internal operation, or, I think with Matthew Guy, the government ran very hard on the Lobster with a Mobster (idea), and it builds this narrative - it does affect people's perceptions of politicians," Dr Ghazarian said.
"For the local candidates, it's a real challenge - while they have a profile in the electorate, they're not dominating the news, they don't have as high a profile as the leaders, and much of the success of the leaders will rub off on the local candidates."
OTHER STORIES:
A bigger problem is rebuilding trust in the electoral system as a whole, with disinformation too easily accessible online.
"We can see a bit of polarisation in the electorate, and that, in terms of what impact this may have, it really links to people's openness," Dr Ghazarian said.
"It's being able to tease out and sift through the information, and make those informed choices by consulting and looking at authoritative sources, rather than hearsay or those sorts of things that are just not right - there's a role for organisations like the Australian and Victorian electoral commissions here to provide those tools that people can use to ultimately make up their mind.
"Voters tend to be very sceptical of politicians, and it is that sense of integrity and honesty, and being able to uphold promises and to be seen to be ethical.
"Is there a fix? It's a cumulative effect, and the idea that people are tuned out of politics and suddenly tune in when an election's on, I don't think that's the case - people are looking at politics, forming those views, then expressing their views on election day.
"If this is a longer-term project, there's an opportunity for candidates, for politicians, to really demonstrate their integrity credentials."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.