An updated flood watch has been issued for Bendigo and Bullock Creeks.
The photo above shows the intense weather of Thursday, October 13, and while the coming rainfall will not match that deluge, people should still take care.
A low pressure system and trough will continue to move eastwards over Victoria today bringing rainfall and thunderstorms with the potential for isolated heavy falls.
On Sunday a low pressure trough will extend over northern Victoria bringing the heaviest rainfall to the north east and far northwest.
The system will push south over southern Victoria and Bass Strait bringing further widespread showers and rain for early next week.
Renewed river level rises are expected and minor to moderate flooding may develop from Saturday.
In locations where severe thunderstorms develop, localised flooding due to heavy rain is possible.
The Kerang Fire Brigade have put in stellar work this morning filling 8000 sandbags in four hours.
Kerang Captain Ramon Steel called it a "mammoth effort".
"We have enough bags filled at the moment and will post (on Facebook) if we are back on sandbagging," he said.
Kerang residents are again being urged to evacuate from the township with updated advice from the Bureau of Meteorology.
The Loddon River at Murray Valley Hwy Bridge is not expected to peak until Sunday.
With the delayed peak, people in Kerang are able to evacuate to Swan Hill via two routes, depending on their location.
Evacuating too late or choosing to remain in your home when recommended to evacuate is dangerous and may put your life at risk.
A relief centre has been opened in Swan Hill at the Swan Hill Basketball Stadium at 15 Gray Street.
If you are located east of the Loddon River the safest evacuation route to Swan Hill is via:
If you are located west of the Loddon River, south of the Murray Valley Hwy and east of the Boort-Kerang Rd the safest evacuation route to Swan Hill is via:
The levee west of the Loddon River and south of the Murray Valley Highway has been overtopped in sections. This levee was breached in the January 2011 floods and it is possible that this could occur again. People in this area should evacuate immediately.
People in the area of the levee east of the Loddon River should evacuate immediately or risk being isolated for at least 24-36 hours once the Loddon River peaks.
If you stay:
The Murray River at Echuca may reach around 94.80 metres during Saturday, with major flooding.
This level is similar to the October 1993 flood event (94.77 m AHD).
The river level is set to peak around 95.3 metres on Wednesday.
Those living in affected parts of Echuca and Echuca Village should evacuate immediately.
Major flooding is occurring along the Murray River at Echuca, Moama, Torrumbarry and Barham.
Flooding may impact residents whose properties surround the Campaspe River.
Residents in Echuca Village can expect to be impacted over the coming days.
Those located in the warning areas are urged to evacuate immediately. If you do not relocate now you may become isolated for a number of days and emergency services may not be able to help you.
Continue to stay updated through this live blog and at emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/
It is not safe to return to: Bunbartha
Too late to leave: Kerang township, Barmah and Lower Moira
Move to high ground: along the Campaspe River downstream of Rochester and the Loddon River Loddon Weir to Kerang
Watch and Act warnings are in place for the following locations.
Prepare now: There is a moderate flood warning for Gunbower, Leitchville, Patho and Torrumbarry, as well as Nathalia-Picola-Barmah and nearby areas.
People should prepare now for flooding and take actions to protect your life and property.
Move to higher ground: the Avoca River downstream of Charlton, the Murray River downstream of Tocumwal to Barham and Wharparilla
Avoid the flooded area: Murchison East, Goulburn River downstream of Shepparton and Kialla West
Remember to take your pets, mobile phone, spare clothes and medications.
Also be mindful of protecting yourself from mosquito-borne disease by covering up with long, loose-fitting clothing, using reppelens that contain picaridin or DEET, using mosquito nets or insect screens and limiting outdoor activity where possible.
An evacuate now warning is still in place for the Echuca township as officials predict the Murray River to peak by Wednesday.
Campaspe Shire Council has advised the Murray River at Echuca Wharf is now expected to peak at 95.3m, slightly lower than the original prediction of 95.9m.
From Friday onwards, the Murray River will continue to slowly rise.
Residents in Kerang are advised it is now too late to evacuate.
If you have not already evacuated:
If you have already evacuated:
Floodwater is dangerous - never enter floodwater.
NBN Victoria local head Emily Peel said staff are working in Rochester and Echuca to restore and maintain services.
According to their data, 700 services are offline with nine FTTN cabinets damaged in the Rochester region.
"We've got a lot of work to do in Rochester to get services back online," Ms Peel said.
"Materials were organised overnight for shipment to Rochester today, however the road state of local roads may affect our ability to get necessary parts into town to begin repairs."
She said in areas where it is safe to do so, technicians will begin work to repair infrastructure and restore services.
"This will depend on local weather conditions, and if flooding returns," Ms Peel said.
"We are working with local authorities to ensure the safety of our people, and protect infrastructure as best we can.
"As services become progressively restored there may be a number of individual faults technicians will need to address."
Ms Peel said nbn was working closely with local authorities to deploy emergency assets to locations as they are requested.
"There is also community wifi access available at the Echuca Evacuation Centre, which offers a temporary back-up connection to the nbn satellite network during emergencies," she said.
"These assets help emergency services connect and coordinate their efforts during natural disasters, just as importantly, it provides a vital lifeline to local communities who may have lost online connectivity."
Anyone having connection issues is urged to check the status of your service on the nbn® outages page.
