Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Live
Floods

LIVE BLOG SATURDAY: Kerang residents now urged to leave, Echuca braces for more flooding

By Bendigo Advertiser Staff
Updated October 22 2022 - 4:41am, first published October 21 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region on Saturday, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.