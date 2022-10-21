Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Supervisor Marie Kane retires after more than 30 years at Australian Defence Apparel

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated October 21 2022 - 7:38am, first published 6:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supervisor Marie Kane, on her last day at Australian Defence Apparel, where she started work as a machinest in 1991. Photo by Jenny Denton

There were mixed feelings at Australian Defence Apparel (ADA) on Friday as supervisor Marie Kane prepared to clock off from her final shift.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.