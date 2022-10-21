There were mixed feelings at Australian Defence Apparel (ADA) on Friday as supervisor Marie Kane prepared to clock off from her final shift.
The 72-year-old, who started at the uniform manufacturer in 1991, said the day felt "a bit surreal".
"It's sort of a bittersweet feeling," she said.
"I'm looking forward to what's ahead but it's a bit daunting, because I don't know any different".
Factory manager Kerry Hodges, who "cut [her] teeth with Marie in the clothing industry" and worked with her for 45 years, described her colleague as "dedicated, committed, reliable, compassionate and level headed".
"And we call her 'Saint Marie' because she's got the patience of a saint and is always able to see the best in people."
"I'm so happy for her," Kerry said, her eyes welling with tears.
Marie was 17 when she went shopping with her mother one day and came home with a job at Gloria Manufacturing, a new ladies nightie and underwear maker.
Brought up on a farm at Myola, she had learnt to sew on an old Singer pedal machine and made a new dress to wear to the employment office.
"I started when the factory was just starting up," she says.
"They were looking for a service girl."
The job involved taking pre-cut bundles of work to the machinist, and after a year or two she graduated onto the machines.
Marie had moved in with a cousin and her husband in town, where she stayed three years, walking half an hour each way to work.
IN OTHER NEWS:
At 20 she married, and when she had her two children, Julie and Matthew, her boss, Hugh Weeks, dropped machines at the house so she could keep sewing.
"It did pay the bills!" she says.
After Gloria Manufacturing closed down Marie moved to Sportscraft, spending six years as a machinist in the Lacoste section making shirts with the small crocodile emblem.
She particularly remembers a special shirt she made for golfer Ian Baker Finch to wear at a tournament.
"It was very nerve-racking making it actually but lovely.
"I have a cutting at home from the paper. My son wrote, 'My mum made this!' underneath it."
With globalisation starting to push manufacturing offshore, Sportscraft also closed its doors.
At the time then-government-owned Australian Defence Industry (now ADA) was moving into its current premises in East Bendigo and starting to expand.
Marie started there in 1991, producing uniforms for Australian and New Zealand forces and clothing for fire services in Queensland and WA.
"You do take pride in it," she says.
"You often see the soldiers on TV and look at them and go, 'Oh that shirt looks good! Better make sure the pocket's straight'.
"The girls often laugh that when they're out they see someone with a uniform on and give them a check over!"
At ADA Marie was one of the creators of a production-line system that saw workers swap between machines and pass garment components between each other, which enabled them to work standing up and produce sections of a uniform more efficiently.
After a decade or so on the job she was "stepped up to supervisor" and since then has trained and mentored many staff.
"I still would get on a machine if the girls needed a hand," she says. "And I've trained new employees in the company.
"And anytime Kerry was away or on holidays, I've stepped up into her role."
After she turned 70, retirement was on the horizon but it was a broken leg last year that gave her the impetus she needed, Marie says.
"When I fell off that ladder I think it gave me a taste of where I should be heading," she says.
"I accepted that I could cope at home and it gave me time to consider.
"I will really miss the atmosphere and all the people here but I think there's more to life."
With the young workers she has trained growing in skill and maturity, Marie is confident Australia's defence force uniforms are in safe hands.
"It's really good, really satisfying, to see how how well they're going," she says.
On the horizon is a short cruise to Brisbane to see her son and granddaughters, plenty of time in the garden and some travel.
And after waking up at 5.15am every morning throughout her working life, she might even learn to have a sleep in.
