KYNETON trainer Liam Howley makes no secret of his high opinion of his three-year-old colt Virtuous Circle.
He hopes his judgement will be vindicated at Moonee Valley on W.S. Cox Plate day.
The New Zealand-bred youngster will look to take another big step in his progression in the $500,000 Group 2 Vase (2040m).
A winner of two of his four career starts, Virtuous Circle was hitting the line nicely when third - beaten by less than a length - in the Group 2 Stutt Stakes (1600m) at The Valley on September 23.
Despite the shutdown, or more devastatingly, outright loss of training facilities at Kyneton racecourse due to last week's rainfall and floods, Howley is confident he has the colt primed for his biggest test to date.
"He's done everything right so far, (Saturday) we will find out where he fits," the dual Group 2-winning trainer said.
"He's been bought for these types of races all the way along - this was the long-range plan. He's done nothing at all to deter the enthusiasm. He shows up in good order, his work has been really good.
"We've spaced his runs to have him spot on for (Saturday), so we'll see how he performs."
Virtuous Circle, second favourite in the TAB market at $5 behind Berkeley Square ($2.40), served notice of exciting things to come when he saluted as a two-year-old over 1500m in the Mornington Sires at $61 in March.
It was his second race start.
He was immediately spelled, but returned in emphatic fashion to score a victory in the Hugh Wallace-Smith Handicap (1500m) at The Valley in August, capping the perfect start to his three-year-old season.
It was all the confidence Howley needed to step Virtuous Circle up to Group 2 level in the Stutt Stakes.
The son of the French sire Almanzor and She Is Stryking did not disappoint, producing an eye-catching third after being slow away and settling at the tail of the field.
"It was good to see that he could measure up at that level," Howley said.
"With a small team, we are comparing him against our own (horses), but it was nice to put him up against a pretty good crop and see where he fits.
"He definitely showed that's where he belongs.
"We are happy to be there (on Saturday) and hopefully he runs well."
While excited about their chances, Howley is viewing the Group 2 Vase as just the tip of the iceberg in Virtuous Circle's future prospects.
"At this stage of his development, I think we are still a long way off from finding the bottom of him," he said.
"He's still probably only 80 to 85 per cent physically developed; another six months under his belt he will be bigger and stronger and hopefully better.
"He's certanly shown us the whole way along that he has a beautiful action and he knows what he is doing.
"He has good natural speed about him - we haven't really asked too many heavy questions of him to see what he's really got under the hood, but we believe there's something very special.
"He's certainly the one (in the stable) that is up and about at the moment.
"We have a really young stable. Rather than buy tried horses, we went out and bought yearlings.
"I wouldn't have too many horses that have had more than five or six starts at the moment, so it's probably a big call to say he's the best in the yard, but he's certainly the one putting his hand up at this stage."
Virtuous Circle will be ridden for the second straight time by James McDonald, with the in-form Sydney jockey expected to be given plenty of freedom on race tactics.
After a rough week for the Kyneton racing fraternity, Howley said a win would ease some of the pain.
