People should be aware of their surroundings and exercise common sense when around trees experts have warned in the wake of flooding.
With more rainfall on its way, the community is reminded to take sensible precautions especially during and after wild weather.
One tree that fell early last Friday morning was one of the oldest Aleppo Pines in the Bendigo Botanic Gardens, having been planted in 1857.
The Pinus halepensis fell during a severe weather event due to waterlogging of the soil and the Botanic Gardens were closed when it fell.
City of Greater Bendigo coordinator arboriculture and environment management Suzanne Johnstone said the tree had last been inspected by an arborist on August 30 2022 and was then found to be in good health with no signs of movement.
"Trees in the city's major parks are inspected annually and before major events take place," she said.
"However there is often no indication that they are about to fall especially during a storm event.
"Trees are large living organisms subject to many environmental factors that make it difficult to predict outcomes.
"A combination of waterlogging, wet heavy foliage and wind direction can cause trees to fall."
Ms Johnstone said people should always heed directions from emergency services or signage on tracks or roads during severe weather events, as well as avoiding unnecessary travel and not seeking shelter under trees.
"Be aware of your surroundings during and very soon after heavy rain or high winds especially around water courses," she said.
"In strong wind or just after is not the time to walk in the bush or under large trees.
"Residents can also report any unusual signs a tree may be compromised to the city."
The council's customer service team can be contacted on 1300 002 642.
