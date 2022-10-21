Greater Bendigo has recorded 173 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
According to the Department of Health data, the municipality recorded 30 cases in the 24 hours leading up to October 21.
There are now 160 active cases in the region.
In other parts of the states, the Macedon Ranges added 33 during the week and two in the last day.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded 30 COVID cases in seven days and three in a day, while Central Goldfields added 14 and two new respectively.
Campaspe tallied 34 during the week and trhree since Thursday, and Gannawarra recorded two and one respectively.
Buloke recorded one case in the past week and none in the last day, while Loddon added two in the past seven days and zero in the last 24 hours.
The data says Victoria's case numbers were down 14.7 per cent on last week as it recorded 6860.
There are now 5855 active cases across the state.
The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations has also dropped by 3.4 per cent to 143, with nine of those are in intensive care.
Sadly, there was an average of five COVID-related deaths recorded each day over the past week.
