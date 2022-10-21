Bendigo Pride Festival organisers have two major events in place ahead of its 2023 return.
Festival director John Richards said the volunteer-run festival was looking forward to its first COVID-free year since first debuting in 2019.
"It will be our first really COVID-free year since (2019)," he said. "This year performers were still resistant to book events after being burnt so many times by being booked and then having events cancelled.
Read more:
Pieces of the 2023 Pride festival have started to fall into place with the Glamaganza Ball taking place and LGBTQIA+ performer Brendan Maclean.
"We will be back for three weekends in March and April," Mr Richards said. "The Glamaganza Ball had to be cancelled the last three years for different COVID reasons and we're really excited to finally have this event, which we want to be like the Met Gala in Bendigo.
"Brendan Maclean is coming for his only Victorian gig. He is a great musician and producer who will do a show with songs, covers and stories. We are excited to have him on the first weekend.
"We also do a lot of history and arts, celebrating queer and Bendigo history."
Ahead of the 2023 Bendigo Pride Festival, the committee will host a Halloween Ball on October 29 and a Pop-up Pride event in December.
"The ball will gay Halloween for adults with drags, DJs and prizes," Mr Richards said.
"The Pop-Up Pride was held last year as part of Melbourne Pride in the Library Gardens. It will be back with markets, an outdoor stage and a history project and be a big celebration day open to everyone.
"Last year's Pop-Up Pride was such a lovely event. We love seeing groups show up with queer friends and being there with family and friends celebrating who they are.
"We are doing really well with sponsorship and grants but the events are more about building communities and celebrating Bendigo as a place of arts and culture. Hopefully we can use those events as a springboard for next year's pride festival."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
