A move to schedule the Melbourne Writers Festival for the same weekend as the Bendigo Writers Festival has left local organisers shellshocked and angry.
The Melbourne festival recently announced it will take place on 4 to 7 May, the same dates the Bendigo festival has had booked for six months.
Professor of community engagement at La Trobe University and guest curator of the 2023 BWF, Claire Wright, said the announcement was done without any consultation or explanation.
"It seems it was a bombshell they dropped possibly in haste, nobody really understood the reasoning," she said.
"It's now clear it was a deliberate board decision and the explanation that has been given is so breathtakingly arrogant as to appear farcical."
Ms Wright said once an explanation was given by MWF, suggestions that having the two festivals on the same date could benefit Bendigo were dismissed.
"It's even worse than we might have imagined, it would be better if it was a blunder," she said. "To know this was a decision made with full knowledge by the board with this rationale is really quite extraordinary.
"To me it smacks of the fact there's been a corporatisation of boards in arts organisations."
The concern is authors will have to choose whether to go to Bendigo or Melbourne's festival, pitting the two against each other.
Sydney and Brisbane both have writers' festivals in the two weeks following, respectively.
Bendigo Venues and Events manager Julie Amos said the festival will "provide a point of difference on the writers festival circuit".
"At its heart, the Bendigo Writers Festival is a fantastic community event," she said.
"With cosy venues that are within easy walking distance of each other, we pride ourselves on our whole community embracing the festival.
"It provides opportunities for our tourism and hospitality sectors to benefit and showcases the best of our city and region to festival attendees.
"We would have appreciated consultation around this decision but we will continue our planning for May 2023 and already have some of the biggest names in literature confirmed to appear at Bendigo Writers Festival."
