Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Fun and games at Red Energy Arena for Rochester students impacted by floods

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated October 21 2022 - 3:10am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochester students enjoyed an array of fund and games at Red Energy Arena on Friday.

After a harrowing week of floods across Victoria, students from Rochester schools were given some much needed reprieve on Friday at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.