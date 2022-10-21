Fun and games at Red Energy Arena for Rochester students impacted by floods

After a harrowing week of floods across Victoria, students from Rochester schools were given some much needed reprieve on Friday at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena.
Businesses from throughout the community joined forces to help put together a day of fun and games for students from Rochester Secondary, Rochester Primary and St Joseph's whose schools have been affected by floodwaters.
More than 300 students spent the day at the stadium participating in sports such as netball, volleyball, basketball and a host of other activities.
The aim for the day was simple, give the children a day they will remember filled with fun and games.
"It's been hard hearing of the impact these floods have had to our local community and the damage to the Rochester schools," Red Energy Arena head of events Nicole McNamara said.
When the opportunity arose we were more than happy to help out in whatever way we could.- Red Energy Arena's Nicole McNamara
"We hope that all of the students had a great day."
In addition to the raft of volunteers, Bendigo Spirit players were also in action helping run activities.
"The entire Spirit playing and coaching group enjoyed spending time with the students and assisting them to enjoy their day at Red Energy Arena and hopefully help them put the devastation of the floods in Rochester to the back of their minds for a few hours," Spirit general manager David Ingham said.
Off the court, when the crew at Red Energy Arena first heard about the impact of the floods the kitchen team were straight into action.
The squad quickly fired up the kitchen and dished up dozens of delicious meals for SES workers in addition to $750 worth of vouchers for volunteers at the Bendigo Showgrounds relief centre to enjoy barista-made coffee at the arena.
