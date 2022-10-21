TAC partnership powers Spirit pre-season

Bendigo Spirit's pre-season continues this weekend with matches against fellow Victorian WNBL side Southside Flyers and New Zealand's national women's team.
Spirit will use the upcoming practice matches to refine areas of play before the regular season begins with an on the road clash against Canberra on Friday November 4.
First-year coach Kennedy Kereama said the team's progress during the past five weeks of pre-season had been tremendous.
"Every time we bring a new player into the team we find a new gear," he said.
"I am really happy with how it's all coming together."
Spirit have already found success during pre-season with wins against the Boomers and New Zealand and look forward to the challenges that the star-studded Southside line up will bring on Saturday,
Kereama said pre-season matches presented the ideal opportunity to trial new offensive and defensive concepts, especially when they come up against high calibre squads such as the Flyers which features Lauren Jackson, Sara Blicavs, Bec Cole and Maddi Rocci under the guidance of head coach Cheryl Chambers.
"They have some great players so this is an opportunity to see how we fare against a really good side," Kereama said.
"Again it will be a chance to improve on a few areas we've been working on.
"As a coach I also have the chance to try different combinations to figure out what works best.
"That's the luxury of having these pre-season games as we have the chance to figure out what works best now and not once we're two or three rounds into the season."
There is a buzzing vibe at Red Energy Arena ahead of the 2022/23 season as the team heads into the competition under new ownership, a new coach and a raft of fresh and experienced players.
"We couldn't be happier with where things are," Kereama said.
"Any opportunity in elite sport is exciting, but even more so when you have an amazing group of women such as the Spirit.
"The support we've had from SEN, Red Energy and the basketball community has been tremendous and the challenge for us is now to continue developing interest in what we're doing.
"Our ambition is to showcase the talent of the women on this team in front of a full stadium every week."
Meanwhile off the court, on Friday it was announced the Spirit are teaming up with the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) under a two-year agreement to help raise awareness on the importance of road safety, particularly in regional areas.
Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan the new partnership would be key to promoting road safety and lowering the occurrence of road trauma throughout the community.
"It is critical that we continue to engage with Victorians on key road safety issues - this partnership is a great way to remind Bendigo locals how they can keep themselves and others safe," Ms Allan said.
More basketball:
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.