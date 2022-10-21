Bendigo Advertiser
TAC partnership powers Spirit pre-season

By Anthony Pinda
TAC CEO Joe Calafiore, Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan and the Spirit aim to raise awareness on road safety. Picture by Steve Blake (Akuna)

Bendigo Spirit's pre-season continues this weekend with matches against fellow Victorian WNBL side Southside Flyers and New Zealand's national women's team.

