Bendigo Advertiser

LAWN BOWLS: Marong faces huge test on home green against powerhouse Diggers

October 21 2022 - 2:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marong skipper Andrew Whatley bowls in round one against Inglewood. Picture by Luke West.

NEWCOMER Marong will face the ultimate challenge in Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls on Saturday when it gets a crack at three-time defending premier South Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.