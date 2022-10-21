LAWN BOWLS: Marong faces huge test on home green against powerhouse Diggers

NEWCOMER Marong will face the ultimate challenge in Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls on Saturday when it gets a crack at three-time defending premier South Bendigo.
It shapes as somewhat of a David v Goliath battle given Marong is the new side in the top division following its promotion from division two, while the Diggers are not only the winners of the past three premierships, but also the reigning state pennant champions.
The Diggers immediately picked up from where they left off last season, opening their premiership defence with a 17-shot win over Eaglehawk in round one before last week's round two matches were abandoned because of wet weather.
Marong was competitive in its first outing in division one in pushing Inglewood all the way before falling by four shots.
After its round one win over Marong, Inglewood has a massive challenge in front of it when it hosts Moama.
Like South Bendigo, Moama is shaping as one of the top flag contenders, with the Steamers' side having been boosted by the inclusions this week of Victorian representatives Cass Millerick and recruit Olivia Cartwright.
Round three presents an opportunity for both Golden Square and Eaglehawk to notch their first wins of the season after both were beaten in the opening round.
They will do battle at Golden Square, with the Hawks having won their past seven games against Square by an average of 14 shots.
Saturday's round three weekend pennant games start at 1.30pm.
Inglewood v Moama.
Castlemaine v Bendigo.
Golden Square v Eaglehawk.
Marong v South Bendigo.
Bendigo East v Kangaroo Flat.
