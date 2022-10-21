Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Community spirited members work tirelessly to help reopen Axedale Golf Club

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:14am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Axedale's Peter Hoskin, Owen Davies and David Ivy are among the members who've been hard at work.

After hundreds and hundreds of hours of work we have achieved a feat that I really didn't think was achievable.

- Axedale Golf Club president Peter Hoskin

If you asked Axedale Golf Club president Peter Hoskin earlier in the week if he believed the course would be playable this weekend the answer would've been a simple no.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.