Community spirited members work tirelessly to help reopen Axedale Golf Club

If you asked Axedale Golf Club president Peter Hoskin earlier in the week if he believed the course would be playable this weekend the answer would've been a simple no.
However, after plenty of hardwork from club volunteers during recent days the players are now able to return to action this weekend.
At this stage, only half of the course is playable but that hasn't stopped the club from organising a social non-handicap event for this Saturday.
"After hundreds and hundreds of hours of work we have achieved a feat that I really didn't think was achievable," Hoskin said.
"The number of people we've had out there working has been relentless.
"It really has been fantastic."
Last weekend and earlier this week club members rallied together to tackle a mass clean up of their course after the floods across the region.
Fast-moving flood waters from the Campase River inundated the 18-hole layout causing serious damage to the majority of the course, primarily parts of the front-nine.
Fast forward to Friday and the club effort will see around 60 players return to their beloved course this Saturday.
Hoskin said the full-club effort to get the course back in operation was a prime example of the members' community spirit.
The plan for the event is to play 18 holes in total which will consist of playing the back-nine twice off two different sets of markers.
"It's a non-handicap event but the overall idea is to get our members back on the course as a reward for their tireless work they've done," Hoskin said.
"This is the perfect way to acknowledge that effort and it really is a credit to everyone that's been involved."
