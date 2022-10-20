AFTER a year away from football, Damien Lock will make a return to coaching in 2023.
The former Carlton midfielder will lead Maryborough Castlemaine District Football League club Maldon into battle in what is shaping as a massive season for the Bombers.
They will be celebrating their 150th anniversary.
Lock said a burning desire to coach a premiership and the opportunity to be part of something special at Maldon had figured prominently in his decision to sign on as playing coach.
"I wasn't going to coach again, but it presented as a great opportunity," he said.
"Maldon is in a good position and it is going to be a big year for the club, so I thought why not have one more crack at it.
"It's the club's 150th, so we are planning on making it a big one.
"I follow football leagues in general around the area, but I do confess to not seeing too many Maryborough Castlemaine league games.
"But from what I have learned, Maldon is a strong club and was thereabouts last year, but just had a few injuries at the wrong time.
"Hopefully, we can give it a shake."
Lock heads to Maldon with a plethora of previous coaching experience at Heathcote District Football Netball League clubs Colbinabbin and North Bendigo and Loddon Valley Football Netball League club Marong.
He was also an assistant coach at his home club Eaglehawk in the Bendigo Football Netball League.
His most recent stint was at Central Murray Football Netball League club Tooleybuc-Manangatang in 2021.
Lock is aiming to secure an elusive premiership as a coach, having twice previously led teams to grand finals.
"It's something I haven't done before, winning a premiership as a coach," he said.
"I coached North Bendigo to a grand final and Colbinabbin to a grand final, but they were both pretty heavy defeats.
"I'm putting a bit of pressure on myself to try and win one, we can only see what happens.
"I'm really looking forward to getting out and looking at a new league."
The Bombers were eliminated in the first week of the MCDFNL finals this season, beaten by Lexton by 22 points.
They finished the regular season with an 8-8 record.
As a new chapter in his football life opens, so too has another in his professional life.
Lock opened the doors this month to his DL Boxing Gym, specialising in boxing and personal training and fitness classes for individuals and groups, including sporting clubs.
The gym is based in Hattam Street, Golden Square.
"It's been a great start. I've had quite a few people come through and have been doing a variety of things - working with a lot of kids and people trying to lose weight and to get fit," Lock said.
"It's been a passion of mine for a long time, so I've finally bitten the bullet and gone out on my own and am trying to make a career of it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.