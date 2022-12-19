Hawks, Bloods star at AVSL meet

EAGLEHAWK and South Bendigo racked up plenty of points in Saturday's seventh round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action at Flora Hill.
The Hawks were fourth in premier division and South Bendigo was third in division two on another day of hot competition at the Retreat Road complex.
Both clubs are fighting to hold their place in the top five of their divisions to qualify for the March play-offs.
In Saturday's round, Eaglehawk scored 32,237 points to be fourth as Essendon led the way on 55,026 from Diamond Valley, 45,071; and Western Athletics, 32,660.
South Bendigo worked hard to score 23,438 points and claim third place as Mornington was on top on 26,811 and doubled its premiership points to 20 through the PowerPlay.
Next best in the race was Wendouree, 24,567.
Bendigo University was seventh in division five on 692 points.
The meet in Bendigo drew 113 competitors.
Eaglehawk was best represented on 41 athletes and South Bendigo's squad was 34.
There were 24 athletes who competed for Bendigo Harriers, and two for University Pride.
The round in Bendigo also drew athletes from Athletics Chilwell, Athletics Essendon, Corio and Preston.
Three more records were broken.
South Bendigo's Keely Trew kicked off the afternoon by running a great time of 1:14.61 in the 400m hurdles to break the Bendigo 30-plus record.
It was two records in a day as Trew later ran the the first of 200m heats in 29.09.
In the first of the men's 200m heats, Eaglehawk's Cooper Richardson clocked a time of 24.50 to break the Bendigo under-14 record.
A superb season for Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith kept rolling as he scored 1411 points to be 10th in the Most Valuable Athlete standings for the round.
A highlight for Smith was a leap of 1.93m at high jump and he hit 6m in long jump and won the 200m in 22.79.
South Bendigo's Kai Norton scored 1312 to be 25th in the MVA race as Eaglehawk's Terry Hicks was 35th on 1275.
Also in the MVA's top 100 were Eaglehawk's Sophie Scoble, 1154, 62nd; South Bendigo's Carol Coad, 1140, 68th; Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham, 1122, 77th, and Angus McKindlay, 1117, 79th.
Bendigo Harriers' super veteran Geoff Shaw scored 1083 points to be 88th as Eaglehawk's Lily Marsh, 1078; South Bendigo's Joan Self, 1074; and Eaglehawk's Denise Snyder, 1072, were 94th, 95th and 96th in the MVA race.
