After delay of two weeks, fingers crossed EVCA season finally hits off Saturday

THE Emu Valley Cricket Association season is finally set to get under way on Saturday, two weeks later than scheduled.
The first two weeks of the season were washed out, but the association has its fingers crossed that Saturday's round two games that have been reverted to one-dayers will go ahead without any further setbacks.
Remarkably given the amount of water some of the association's grounds were inundated with late last week - most notably Marong's Malone Park and Sedgwick's home base at Club Court - EVCA president Ron Gray said he had received no notification of any venues being unplayable as a result of poor weather.
"Fingers and toes crossed it's all systems go for Saturday as far as getting the season started," Gray said on Friday.
"At this stage no clubs have reported their grounds can't be used because of the weather last week... the mowers have been out and it's a real pat on the back for the grounds staff of the City of Greater Bendigo and the work they've been able to get done this week."
Perennial power UNITED enters the season determined to go one better having suffered back-to-back grand final losses against Emu Creek over the past two seasons that were played entirely as one-day games.
The Tigers will again be led by gun all-rounder Harry Whittle, who is in for a hectic summer combining his cricket captaincy with his new football role as co-coach of Huntly.
Apart from bowler Kane Goldsworthy, who has headed overseas, the rest of the Tigers' grand final XI from last season will be back, while their additions include former Bendigo and Strathdale-Maristians' batsman Mitch Blackman.
The Tigers have also added all-rounder Rylee Smith from Nullawil, while Xavier Walsh (batsman) and Noah Walsh (all-rounder) are returning to the club and Luke Price (keeper-batsman) has come across from Elmore.
"We think we should be back up there and amongst it this season," Whittle said this week.
"We've added some more depth to the side with what we've brought in.
"It will probably take a little bit of time again to adapt to the two-day format, particularly with the batting, but with the bowling it obviously gives you the chance to reward the players who are bowling well with more overs.
"Hopefully, our top-order can get the job done most weeks and give the chance for the lower-order to basically play like it's a one-dayer."
The Tigers have a potent batting line-up as shown by having five players - Alex Code (577), Whittle (374), Jayde Mullane (338), Broderick Williams (336) and Pat Hartney (308) - who all made 300-plus runs last season, with Blackman and Xavier Walsh further strengthening it.
At SEDGWICK, the Rams have added some experience into their batting line-up with the inclusions of left-handers Matt Dwyer and Nick Scullie.
Dwyer returns to the Rams following four seasons at Kangaroo Flat, rejoining a club where he holds the record score of 271 made against West Bendigo in 2016-17.
And Scullie has a wealth of BDCA experience behind him at Sandhurst and Strathfieldsaye where he has a combined nine first XI centuries to his name.
The Rams have also picked up all-rounder Alec Robson from Sandhurst, while after only playing one game last season, the Rams have experienced batsman Greg Thomas back in their line-up on Saturday.
The one-day format of the EVCA wasn't kind to Sedgwick, with the Rams winning just seven games over the past two seasons and finishing eighth both years.
"Last year we didn't make enough scores to give the bowlers a chance to do their job, so we're hoping this season with the inclusions we have got we can give our bowlers some good targets to defend," Sedgwick captain Jordan Ilsley said.
"Getting Matt and Nick into the side is going to offer us a bit of stability through the middle of the order.
"Nick in particular has been around for a long time and definitely has the experience to teach our guys how to play two-day cricket properly.
"Of the younger guys, Bailey Ilsley is looking like he has really taken some steps forward with bat and ball and Hunter Austin is another young player we've got coming through who is quite handy with the ball and developing well.
"Our aim this year is definitely getting back to the finals. We know there's some strong sides towards the top of the ladder that will take a bit of work, but I expect us to be a lot more competitive than we were last season."
WEST BENDIGO has been dealt a pair of injury blows before a ball has been bowled this season.
Opening bowler Daniel Whiting is likely to miss the bulk of - if not all of - the season after suffering a broken leg playing for Mount Pleasant in last month's Heathcote District league grand final.
And key batsman Bodee Scullie is expected to miss at least the first half of the season with a foot injury.
As well as the injuries to Whiting and Scullie, the Redbacks have also lost key all-rounder Josh Eastley and Matt and Tom Floyd, while spinner Josh Leech has crossed to Golden Square to have a crack in the BDCA.
Eastley (274) and Tom Floyd (265) were both among the Redbacks' top four run-scorers last season, which were led by the experienced Travis O'Connell (427).
Bowler Tarran Kilcullen is returning to West Bendigo after a season away and has taken the reins as coach, while Josh Kinsman will again skipper the side.
"Tarran coming back from Ballarat is massive for us; he was probably our best bowler when he left and he looks a yard quicker now," Kinsman said.
"He hasn't been much fun to face in the nets.
"I'm a bit of a traditionalist so I like that we're going back to two-day cricket this season and I think it opens up a lot of opportunities for different types of players in terms of being able to build innings and bowlers putting plans in place for batsmen instead of just trying to restrict.
"I'd like to think we're going to be really competitive this season while being able to get more games into a few of our younger players."
United v Spring Gully.
Emu Creek v Mandurang.
Sedgwick v Axe Creek.
California Gully v West Bendigo.
Marong bye.
