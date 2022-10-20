South Bendigo netballers score parity pay goal

SOUTH Bendigo's A-grade netballers will receive the same base pay as their senior football counterparts from next season.
The Bloods have become the second Bendigo league club to introduce a parity deal for its top-grade senior footballers and netballers after Golden Square committed to doing so at the start of the 2022 season.
South Bendigo Football Netball Club president Rick Townsend described the parity deal - incorporating a base payment of $100 - as logical and overdue.
"Netball in the BFNL has been going for over 30 years now and it has certainly become more professional and we certainly need to acknowledge that," he said.
"But above that, the contribution netballers bring to the club, both socially and culturally, is immense.
"To bring in parity with what our base player payments are for football certainly makes sense and we are not just happy, but proud to do that."
Townsend declared the move as one of the easiest decisions the club had made in recent times.
"The netballers have been paid a certain amount over the last few years, so it's a bit of a bump up to get it to a level that is quite fair," he said.
"It's also recognition for all the hard work netball has done over the years.
"Our netball program has come a long way (in recent years).
"We've got more work to do, we realise that, but to get to that next level where the top three teams are, we want to give our netballers every opportunity."
South Bendigo's commitment to pay parity comes at an exciting time in the Bloods' history as they prepare for their full-time move to Harry Trott Oval.
The $4.9 million redevelopment of the Kennington-based oval and facilities will be officially opened on Friday afternoon (October 21).
The timing in proximity to the pay parity announcement was not lost on the Bloods' director of coaching and A-grade coach Jannelle Hobbs.
"It's a fantastic move. We are so lucky to have such a supportive committee behind us implementing this pay parity deal," she said.
"The netballers work extremely hard, not only the two nights of training, but also on their own away from the club, so it's very deserving.
"To be paid accordingly for their work is fantastic.
"I feel it's something that should be brought into netball across the board to make things a little bit more equal.
"It does give the girls some recognition and encouragement.
"The girls work just as hard; I think the league is getting a lot more professional and is so strong.
"We are building a very strong club here at South, so we want the best people here. This is a bit of incentive as well."
The Bloods have made great strides in recent seasons, particularly on the court.
They broke a nearly 20-year drought by reaching the A-grade finals in 2019, before finishing fourth in the abbreviated 2021 season and fifth this season.
It has led to Hobbs' reappointment for a sixth year as A-grade coach in 2023.
South Bendigo A-grade goaler Olivia Mason said it was an exciting time for the club's netballers.
"It doesn't go unnoticed at any club, all the work the netballers do to help the club run, whether it be in the canteen, or other areas of the club," said Mason, who completed her first season with the Bloods this year after joining the club from Shepparton Swans.
"The footballers see it as well.
"It's great to get some incentive now for all that work and to show we are valued. It is a football-netball club.
"Golden Square was the first club to do it and now we are following in their footsteps. I feel other clubs should also follow suit."
Townsend said while it was not his place to 'speak for other clubs', he hoped pay parity would become the done thing in BFNL netball.
He praised Golden Square Football Netball Club for taking the lead on the issue earlier this year.
