Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

South Bendigo netballers score parity pay goal

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 20 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 9:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo president Rick Townsend with A-grade netballers Olivia Mason and Alicia McGlashan and coach Jannelle Hobbs. Picture: Kieran Iles

SOUTH Bendigo's A-grade netballers will receive the same base pay as their senior football counterparts from next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.