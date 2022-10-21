This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region on Friday, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.
Rochester SES has advised residents to prepare for potential flooding as rain forecasts become more real.
In a post on social media, the service advised a number of streets to sandbag homes again.
"We are now preparing for another Major Flood of between 114.6-115m," they said.
"If we get 114.6, there is no expectation of over floor flooding in town.
"If we get a flood as high as 115 we estimate 51 homes will have over floor flooding again.
"Not all houses in the streets listed below will be affected, but if you live in Campaspe, Doyle, Echuca Rd, Edward, Fraser, Gillies, George, Mackay, Moore, Priory, Victoria, Nth Highway, Baynes, Bridge Rd, Grey, High, Hood, Lindsay, Lowry, Pascoe East, you are able to get sandbags from either sandbag point.
"Please to the rest of the town, allow those that need sandbags to get them for now and if the prediction changes we will ensure there are enough sandbags for everyone."
As the flood emergency continues, Victorians are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel with hundreds of roads damaged or closed due to flooding.
The Department of Transport says its areas of concern are Shepparton, Mooroopna, Orrvale, Murchison, Charlton and Rochester - however all areas of the state have been impacted by the weather.
There are currently 417 roads closed across the state.
The community is urged to familiarise themselves with road closures in their area before travelling to determine if it is possible to reach their destination.
The road network has suffered significant damage with large potholes and sections of road destroyed.
Crews right across Victoria have mobilised and have assessed more than 1350 roads and have already repaired 39,000 potholes - however significant damage remains.
Major road closures include:
Recent road re-openings include:
All current road closures are listed at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au
NBN Victoria local head Emily Peel said staff are working in Rochester and Echuca to restore and maintain services.
According to their data, 700 services are offline with nine FTTN cabinets damaged in the Rochester region.
"We've got a lot of work to do in Rochester to get services back online," Ms Peel said.
"Materials were organised overnight for shipment to Rochester today, however the road state of local roads may affect our ability to get necessary parts into town to begin repairs."
She said in areas where it is safe to do so, technicians will begin work to repair infrastructure and restore services.
"This will depend on local weather conditions, and if flooding returns," Ms Peel said.
"We are working with local authorities to ensure the safety of our people, and protect infrastructure as best we can.
"As services become progressively restored there may be a number of individual faults technicians will need to address."
Ms Peel said nbn was working closely with local authorities to deploy emergency assets to locations as they are requested.
"There is also community wifi access available at the Echuca Evacuation Centre, which offers a temporary back-up connection to the nbn satellite network during emergencies," she said.
"These assets help emergency services connect and coordinate their efforts during natural disasters, just as importantly, it provides a vital lifeline to local communities who may have lost online connectivity."
Anyone having connection issues is urged to check the status of your service on the nbn® outages page.
A video from Peter Newman, via ABC presenter Warwick Long, shows the river flowing backwards under the bridge at Barmah.
Warwick has said in a reply the water flowing into the Murray from the Goulburn is causing the water direction.
Campaspe Shire Council has advised the Murray River at Echuca Wharf is now expected to peak on Wednesday at 95.3, slightly lower than the original prediction of 95.9.
From Friday onwards, the Murray River will continue to slowly rise.
The Campaspe River from Ogilvie Avenue bridge though to the river mouth will also slowly rise.
Pumps have been put across Echuca to pump the expected rainfall out. Residents will see water in the streets.
Please do NOT touch the pumps, they are being monitored 24/7. Each pump will have a contact number to call if required.
For your safety, please follow road signs and do not drive through water across roads. Make sure you stay updated via reliable sources like the SES pages, CFA pages and VicEmergency.
The State Emergency Service is predicting the Murray River at Echuca may reach around 94.80m sometime on Sunday.
This level is similar to the October 1993 flood event (94.77m AHD).
The river level may possibly reach around 95.00m on Tuesday.
Moderate flooding is continuing along the Campaspe River.
Further rainfall is forecast from Fridaym with a flood watch advising the potential for renewed flooding
Residents in Echuca Village can expect to be impacted over the coming days
An evacuate now warning is still in place for the Echuca township as officials predict properties around the Campaspe River could be impacted.
The State Emergency Service says residents in Echuca Village can expect to be impacted over the coming days.
Rochester residents are also advised it is not yet safe to return to the township.
Dangerous flood water and damaged infrastructure remain, continue to avoid flood-affected areas.
Emergency Services are working with evacuated residents to understand the severity of the impact on property. These assessments will continue for the coming days.
It continues to be unsafe to remain in the area based on damage to infrastructure and flood water in the area.
Riverine Herald reporter Bransen Gibson captured some heartwarming moments as the Echuca community enjoyed some music from singer Heidi Moncrieff as they continued their sandbagging efforts.
In a nice story to come out of this, the Lockington Hotel is helping flood victims and volunteers in the best way they know - keeping people fed and watered.
With the help of a number of food donations from locals and businesses, chef Sam Fuller has been providing free meals for emergency workers and people displaced by flood water.
Since starting last weekend, the Lockington pub team has served up more than 500 free meals for people in need of a feed.
Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is asking customers to be understanding if staff need to visit their property after hours to conduct emergency maintenance on assets.
With meters and other assets often residing on private land, GMW staff can be required to head out to people's properties at any hour of the day.
GMW Distributions Services manager Greg Shannon said while staff would always attempt to phone the landowner if they needed to visit a property outside of work hours, the timing of the maintenance work could make this difficult.
"We always attempt to notify people if we need to enter their property to repair an asset, however, if an asset needs repairing at 2am, we might not always be able to reach the landowner," he said.
"We understand it can sometimes be surprising for people to see someone on their property when they are not expecting, but we ask that customers act respectfully when staff visit their properties to make these emergency repairs."
GMW has zero tolerance of aggressive behaviour both physically and verbally towards its staff.
Yelling, swearing, threats of violence, and threats with weapons are all examples of aggressive behaviour.
"It is crucial to our irrigators that we are able to maintain our assets, but the safety of our staff is paramount," Mr Shannon said.
"We appreciate customers help and understanding as we look to ensure our water delivery systems are efficient and reliable."
