La Trobe University Bendigo is in desperate need of more places in its innovative study pathway to rural medicine, the university's vice-chancellor says.
VC John Dewar made the case for a doubling of the course's 15 places to the Assistant Minister for Education and Regional Development, Anthony Chisholm, who visited the campus this week.
"I'm hoping he will advocate strongly for an additional allocation of places to Bendigo and Wodonga," Mr Dewar said.
The Bachelor of Biomedical Science (Medical), which was developed with the University of Melbourne to address the medical workforce shortage in rural and regional areas, provides three years of "medical basics" education for students intending to stay and work in regional and rural areas, after which graduates are guaranteed entry into Melbourne University's Shepparton-based Doctor of Medicine degree.
Now running for the fourth year, the course has proved very successful, with increasing numbers of students applying for entry as its reputation grows.
Mr Dewar labelled it "ludicrous" that only 15 of an expected 300-plus applicants could be granted a place in the next intake.
He said place numbers were tightly controlled by the government, which was influenced by Australian Medical Association arguments against increasing trainees on the grounds there was inadequate support in the system for them when they graduate.
Georgia Waddington, a student in the course who spoke to the assistant minister when he toured La Trobe on Thursday, said she would not be on the way to becoming a doctor if it wasn't for the dedicated program.
The first year student, who hopes to specialise in obstetrics and gynaecology and work in rural or remote areas, possibly with Indigenous communities, had ruled out studying medicine in the city on the grounds it was so competitive.
"I've heard from so many people doing a metropolitan degree that you're just a number in those courses," Ms Waddington, who hails from Macedon, said.
Whereas Bendigo biomedical science degree students knew all the teaching staff, were "great buddies" with the course coordinator and got plenty of personal attention.
"It's been so good, such a lovely, personal university experience," she said.
The assistant minister was impressed with what he saw of the course.
"All parts of regional and rural Australia need more rural health workers," he told the Advertiser.
"With this course being such a success story, obviously the more people that can be educated at La Trobe, the more likely we are to have health workers in the area into the future."
