BFNL: 'I really pride myself on development' - new Kangaroo Flat coach

NEW Kangaroo Flat senior coach Nathan Johns intends to run a player-driven program that filters all the way down to the club's junior ranks.
The Roos last week announced Johns as their new senior coach, filling the vacancy created by the departure of James Flaherty following his three years at the helm of the BFNL club.
With his playing career cut short in his early 20s after undergoing four knee reconstructions on his right knee, Johns has built a strong bank of coaching experience that he brings to Dower Park.
His coaching CV includes stints as senior coach of both Crib Point and Belgrave, as well as coaching roles at Rowville, Pakenham, Labrador, St Kilda City and East Burwood.
Johns - who lives in Tongala - has also had involvements with NAB League club Dandenong Stingrays (development coach under-15 and 16 programs) and VFL club Casey Demons (part-time development coach).
"I'm only 30 years of age and this will be my 14th year involved in coaching," Johns said this week.
"When I was playing under-18s at Rowville I took on the under-16 coaching and later having the game taken away from me from a playing perspective after four knee reconstructions I've always loved being involved in coaching and the development side of things.
"My dad had been a coach and I learned a lot off him; I love it and am really excited by the opportunity at Kangaroo Flat and to be able to coach in the Bendigo league."
Johns takes over a Kangaroo Flat side that continues to endure a lengthy finals drought, with the Roos not having finished in the top five since 2009.
The Roos finished eighth this season with a 4-14 record - they beat Castlemaine and Maryborough twice - with one of the first aspects Johns is keen to address from a gamestyle perspective the side's defence.
"They averaged about 120 points against them this year, so we've really got to tighten up our defence and that's just an early observation from the outside looking in," Johns said.
"I know we're going to be a very young side. There's a core group of players who won the under-18 premiership in 2019 and a lot of that group is still together and now I've got to add some quality senior A grade players around them, which we'll be able to do.
"I'm really excited for the challenge ahead. It's going to be very player driven in terms of how we operate and the program will run right through from seniors to juniors to have that internal pathway.
"In country footy it's unfortunate the way money has come into it in the way players want to do things, so if we can create a really strong pathway right through from our juniors and keep building each year it will hold the club in good stead.
"I really pride myself on the development side of things."
An immediate starting point for Johns upon his appointment will be on player retention at the Roos.
The club's most experienced player this year, veteran ruckman Nick Lang is headed to reigning Central Murray league premier Kerang.
Huntly has announced it has signed three Kangaroo Flat players in the Roos' leading goalkicker of this year in Lachlan Wilson (34), Jackson Fry and Brodie Fry.
Ruckman/forward Max Johnson has signed with reigning Heathcote District league premier Lockington-Bamawm United and Mount Pleasant has this week announced it had recruited crafty forward/midfielder Mitch Rovers.
Rovers was second on the Roos' goalkicking this year with 18.
"Player retention is obviously going to be massively important. The club is confident it will be able to retain around three quarters of the list," Johns said.
"I've already contacted the majority of the senior list and will continue to get in touch with every player and see where everyone is at.
"We'll kickstart our pre-season on November 9 and train through until December 14 and then get back into it on January 16."
Johns plans to play four practice matches as part of the Roos' pre-season preparations.
As well as the appointment of Johns as senior coach, Kangaroo Flat has also locked in its reserves and under-18 coaching positions for 2023.
Mitch Holt will take on the reserves role, while Steve Balcke will lead the under-18s for a second season.
Johns is among three new confirmed coaches in the BFNL for next year.
Sandhurst has announced Bryce Curnow is joining Ashley Connick as co-coach of the Dragons.
And Brad Fox has taken over the reins of reigning premier Gisborne from Rob Waters.
