Flood recovery expected to cost City of Greater Bendigo more than $10 million

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 20 2022 - 6:29am, first published 5:28am
Federal MP Lisa Chesters, assistant regional development minister Anthony Chisholm, City of Greater Bendigo CEO Craig Niemann and mayor Andrea Metcalf. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Repairs to flood-damaged community infrastructure across the City of Greater Bendigo cost upwards of ten million dollars, according to the municipal CEO.

