Repairs to flood-damaged community infrastructure across the City of Greater Bendigo cost upwards of ten million dollars, according to the municipal CEO.
It's an "open estimate" at this time, according to Craig Niemann, and assessments are still being done, including at the emergency relief centre.
"We're supporting (people from further north) as best we can, that's costing but we're happy to play our part for now," Mr Niemann said. "But we're certainly looking forward to state and federal support around that now."
On Wednesday night, there were 290 people staying at the centre with more expected to come from Echuca.
"We want those people to move on and find other accommodation until they can get home, but we'll support them as best we can," Mr Niemann said.
"There's a lot of agencies and a lot of support, we're not carrying the whole cost but we're playing our part."
Municipal infrastructure in need of repairs includes roads, bridges, walking and cycling paths, and community buildings.
Mr Niemann said it was a "fantastic effort" by VicRoads to get the McIvor Highway open at the Campaspe River bridge, re-connecting Bendigo with Heathcote.
"When it's shut off it's a real burden; that then results in a lot more traffic on our local roads," he said.
"There's lots more work to do but it reinforces how important connection is for communities."
READ MORE:
According to Mr Niemann, there weren't "too many" houses in Bendigo affected by the flooding, however there were 60 houses in Heathcote that had water in them.
"It was the biggest event the community has ever seen," he said. "It's hard to build infrastructure to accommodate that.
"People roughly know where water's going to go so they're aware before they buy, we'll continue to support people best we can."
Mr Niemann and City mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf met with assistant Minister for Regional Development, Anthony Chisholm, and Federal Member for Bendigo, Lisa Chesters to discuss how the federal government is assisting with flood recovery.
"We've contributed with $150 million joint with the state to assist in the immediate recovery, helping clean up rubbish and support from the army which has been invaluable according to the mayor," Mr Chisholm said.
"Once the initial flood event is over, which it isn't quite yet, then the assessments will be made about what additional support the federal government can play."
Ms Chesters said as of 7.30am Thursday, there were 410 Australian Defence Force personnel in Victoria, with 200 in the immediate region.
"(There's) two chinook helicopters helping people in and out and doing livestock food drops and food drops into communities," she said.
"Ten that were at the relief centre have gone to Rochester, and been deployed to areas in most need, Echuca and Shepparton."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.