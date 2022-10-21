2022-23 club-by-club BDCA season preview: STRATHFIELDSAYE

THE hunger to go one better will drive Strathfieldsaye in the Bendigo District Cricket Association this season.
The Jets were beaten grand finalists last season, going down to powerhouse Strathdale-Maristians by six wickets in the flag battle.
The grand final defeat still leaves the distant 2000-01 as the the last time the Jets won the first XI premiership.
The Jets will be again led by all-rounder Ben Devanny, who is heading into his 10th season as first XI captain.
On the recruiting front the Jets have Sri Lankan opening batsman Nayana Fernando returning to the club.
The free-scoring Fernando previously played with the Jets in 2020-21 when he was the team's leading run-scorer with 475.
With Fernando partnering Tim Wood at the top of the order there's certainly going to be the opportunity for the Jets to get away to some explosive starts given the strike rates both are capable of.
While the Jets add Fernando into their batting line-up, they have two outs from last season in opener Abe Sheahan and Cal McCarty.
McCarty, who had the disappointment of being part of two losing Strathfieldsaye grand final teams this year in the BDCA in March and BFNL in September, will focus on his football over the summer, while Sheahan is looking to pursue an interest as an American football punter.
The departure of Sheahan, who made 512 runs last season, makes the return of Fernando all the more timely for the Jets.
Sheahan and McCarty are the only two departures from the Jets' grand final team of last season.
"Bowling-wise I think we're going to be OK; we've got some good depth there, but the batting will probably be tested a bit more," Devanny said.
"With the bat there will probably be some more opportunities for the likes of Connor Lyon, Matt Newbold and young Jasper Cheesman"
With the likes of Fernando, Wood, Pat Felmingham and Chathura Damith the Jets have some hard-hitting batsmen to tick the scoreboard over, with Devanny and Campbell Love to also have key roles with the bat.
And the bowling will revolve around the same core as last season in seamers Damith, Jed Rodda and Devanny and the spin of left-armer Savith Priyan and young gun Darcy Hunter, with Campbell Love also an option with the ball.
The quarter of Pryan (33), Damith (29), leggie Hunter (27) and Rodda (25) all took 25-plus wicket last season.
"To be honest, I thought we were probably the best balanced bowling line-up last season," Devanny said.
"It has been a bit of a different pre-season for us with a lot of the guys going deep into the year with footy, so it was a bit lighter on early, but the boys are all really keen.
"There are guys like Darcy who was initially keen to have a crack down in Melbourne this year, but he is coming back.
"We were obviously close last season and want to take that next step to get over the line and we're looking forward to, hopefully, being back amongst it again.
"I think in going back to the two-day cricket batting is going to be an adjustment for everyone, but we've got quite a few players, myself included, who prefer the two-day format.
"I know our bowlers are excited to be able to bowl some longer spells and for the batsmen to have that extra time at the crease to build an innings."
The Jets get their crack at Strathdale-Maristians in the grand final re-match on the weekend of December 3-4.
ROUND 1
October 8-15
v Huntly North (a)
Match abandoned
ROUND 2
October 29
v White Hills (h)
ROUND 3
November 5-12
v Kangaroo Flat (a)
ROUND 4
November 19-26
v Sandhurst (a)
ROUND 5
December 3-4
v Strathdale (h)
ROUND 6
December 10-17
v Bendigo (a)
ROUND 7
January 7
v White Hills (a)
ROUND 8
January 14
v Huntly North (h)
ROUND 9
January 21
v Kangaroo Flat (h)
ROUND 10
January 28
v Golden Square (a)
ROUND 11
February 4-5
v Golden Square (h)
ROUND 12
February 11-18
v Eaglehawk (a)
ROUND 13
February 25-26
v Bendigo United (h)
Finished - 2nd
Record - 13-5
Bat - 4th Ball - 5th
Leading run-scorers:
541 - Tim Wood
512 - Abe Sheahan
341 - Chathura Damith
339 - Ben Devanny
311 - Pat Felmingham
Leading wicket-takers:
33 - Savith Priyan
29 - Chathura Damith
27 - Darcy Hunter
25 - Jed Rodda
13 - Ben Devanny
Leading MVP points:
981 - Chathura Damith
805 - Savith Priyan
726 - Darcy Hunter
656 - Tim Wood
640 - Jed Rodda
