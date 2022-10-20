Nervous wait at Kyneton racecourse

THE tight-knit Kyneton racing community is bracing for more upheaval with heavy rain again expected to lash the region over the next few days.
It comes after last week's devastating deluge all but wiped out the training facilities at the Kyneton racecourse, forcing the region's trainers to make alternative arrangements.
While the Kyneton and Hanging Rock Racing Club is optimistic about still being able to host its cup day meeting on Wednesday, November 2, training facilities will be out of action for some weeks.
The club has put a minimum three-week timeframe on the inside trot and canter track being ready again for light work, while the main training track is considered a 'write-off' and will take a minimum of two months to be rebuilt.
With forecasts of between 50mm and 100mm of rain hitting Kyneton over the next few days, trainers are understandably nervous heading towards a critical weekend.
As the mop-up from last week's rain continues, Mick Sell Racing spokesperson Mel Sell said the local racing fraternity and wider Kyneton region community were all hoping for the best and doing what they could to support each other.
"The water receded quite quickly (after last week) as it came pretty fast ... it was quite forceful. Unlike Echuca where it is rising slowly, ours came hard and fast," she said.
"It did recede, but the rivers are still swollen, so any more rain is going to do more damage.
"And the kind of rain they are talking about, we are just going to be in the same boat as we were last week, probably worse.
"The reality is our backs are against the wall."
"The worst two days are meant to be Sunday and Monday."
Highlighting the depth of support forthcoming, Sell said five of their own stable's horses had been taken in by fellow trainer Charles Cassar at nearby Pipers Creek.
A further six of the stable's horses have returned to the Sells' farm, while four remain stabled at the course.
Trainers have been majorly inconvenienced by the loss of their facilities, with the region's biggest trainer George Osborne declaring on Wednesday, it had hastened his decision to retire after more than 30 years.
"We've got some treadmilling at Charles Cassar's, we took some to Ballarat on Tuesday to work, while Mick is riding the rest of them down the streets of Kyneton," Mel Sell said.
"It's a logistical nightmare, but we are just taking it one day at a time and we're making it work.
"On our busiest days, there are probably about 80 horses in work at Kyneton, so you can sense the impact."
She likened the two training tracks to 'bitumen'.
"It's a disaster area - there's nothing left of them," she said.
"There are branches in the middle of the tracks, weeds everywhere and so many running rails missing, pretty much just stripped away.
"It's just a mess. There's been a fair amount of clean-up already, but there are a few limitations when there is more rain coming.
"I think we are in it for the long haul yet."
As is often the case in the face of adversity, Sell said the racing community had been quick to rally around its own.
"As much as this industry can drive you to the point of insanity sometimes, there is no one you would like to have your back more when times are tough than your racing colleagues," she said.
"Everybody gets in and helps each other.
"I know what Charles Cassar has done for us is pretty phenomenal, he took five horses at the drop of a hat and has put my daughter up.
"But everyone is asking around what needs to be done."
Like all of the region's trainers, Neil Dyer, whose horses are stabled on the family property, has more than a nervous eye cast on the weather forecast for the next week.
"This next lot of rain coming is a real worry - we don't want too much," the three-time Darwin Cup winner said.
"As far as our horses go, we have enough stuff here to work them on the property - the treadmill and walker and the swimming pool is nearly finished.
"We are just getting away with it here, but we're expecting the Kyneton track to be out of business for another couple of weeks at least.
"I think they are letting us go to Kilmore and Bendigo to work the horses. That's a plus.
"We could probably get away with working them on the treadmill for three or so weeks here, but this rain is a real worry for everyone."
Osborne, Kyneton's biggest trainer with about 40 horses, reiterated the role last week's damage played in his decision to call it quits after this year's Kyneton Cup meeting on November 2.
"I was here in 2011 and we had the same sorts of floods at Kyneton and the same situation, the track got washed away, so I've seen it twice here," he said.
"The thought of retirement was always embedded in my mind for some stage and I had sort of made temporary plans some time ago and bought a unit over in South Australia on the beach.
"So the idea was always there, but to do it so quickly was never the plan.
"But at the end of the day, it got to the point where we were trying to keep these horses going for their owners, I've been delaying probably half a dozen horses for about six weeks because it just keeps raining.
"It's been so frustrating. I have about half a dozen horses that need barrier certificates and every time I decide to give them a practice jump out, the night before it pours.
"The options I saw going forward were very limited. I don't think there is any sustainability in transporting teams of horses to Ballarat or to Bendigo to train. It's not possible.
"Then to send them all out for a couple of months until we get the track back going again, it's going to be six months.
"And I'm not flushed with good track work riders at the moment with none around, so it's a bit difficult to get the job done."
