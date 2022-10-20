Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Nervous wait at Kyneton racecourse

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 20 2022 - 6:07am, first published 4:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Training facilities at a flooded Kyneton racecourse will be off limits to trainers for at least three weeks, with fresh concerns over the amount of rain set to fall later this week and early next week. Picture: Leigh Turner

THE tight-knit Kyneton racing community is bracing for more upheaval with heavy rain again expected to lash the region over the next few days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.