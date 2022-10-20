Group 3 Bendigo Cup attracts 27 nominations

RUNNERS-up in last year's race with Smokin' Romans, Ciaron Mahar and David Eustace could have a strong presence again in next Wednesday's $500,000 Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m).
The star training team has four potential runners among the 27 nominations released by Racing Victoria on Thursday.
They are Persan, Grand Promenade and High Emocean, who are all still chasing a start in the following week's Group 1 Melbourne Cup at Flemington, and Herman Hesse, who finished seven lengths from the winner in Wednesday's Group 3 Geelong Cup (2400m).
Maher and Eustace came close to landing last year's Bendigo Cup, finishing second behind the Maddie Raymond-trained Wentwood with Smokin' Romans and fourth with their other runner Tooradin.
Smokin' Romans has since emerged as one of the leading hopes for this year's Melbourne Cup.
Best represented among the nominations are Robert Hickmott and Chris Waller with five horses apiece.
Hickmott has Serpentine, Point Nepean, Verimili, King Of The Castle and Schabau as potential starters, while top Sydney trainer Waller is similarly prominent with Yonkers, Great House, Crystal Pegasus, Desert Icon and Francesco Guardi.
Hopes of a local cup starter have surfaced with Matthew Enright eyeing a cup start with Wertheimer.
The five-year-old gelding was a gallant second in last Sunday's Horsham Cup (2100m), beaten by less than a length.
Nominations (trainer in brackets):
Aurora's Symphony (Symon Wilde); Dadoozdart (Michael, Wayne and John Hawkes); Nobel Heights (Matt Cumani); Wyclif (Danny O'Brien); Persan (Maher-Eustace); Grand Promenade (Maher-Eustace); Yonkers (Chris Waller); Great House (Chris Waller); Desert Icon (Chris Waller); Serpentine (Robert Hickmott); Crystal Pegasus (Chris Waller); Glint Of Hope (Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young); Francesco Guardi (Chris Waller); High Emocean (Maher-Eustace); Point Nepean (Robert Hickmott); The Amazonian (Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr); The Good Fight (Michael Moroney); Verimili (Robert Hickmott); King Of The Castle (Robert Hickmott); Harmysian (Clayton Douglas); Port Philip (Julius Sandhu); Gone West (Emma-Lee & David Browne); Wertheimer (Matthew Enright); La Dragontea (Anthony and Sam Freedman); Outlandos (John Sargent); Herman Hesse (Maher-Eustace); Schabau (Robert Hickmott).
