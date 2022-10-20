Some students may have escaped the worst flood prone areas but the record-breaking rainfall has still disrupted their learning as they approach exams.
Catherine McAuley College student Shaetaya Brew is from the Echuca area and has been separated from her family with VCE exams just around the corner.
The year 12 student said she is "incredibly nervous" for her exams, in literature, sociology, legal studies, psychology and maths.
"I can definitely say that I'm so much more stressed," she said.
"I suppose just because with my family being a little bit further away, now, it's a lot harder to get back to the support system that I'm so used to."
Shaetaya said the Echuca community has all worked together and she's happy everybody is safe.
"My family lives quite close to the bushlands so our house has been flooded.
The Echuca community though has been amazing and they've done sandbags with everybody and everybody has been helping out."
Shaetaya's dad and sister are currently in their house, but as she attends school in Bendigo her dad arranged a route to get her out before the flooding so she would not miss her exams.
"It's a little bit worrying just because the water is so high and I'm not really able to contact them very much," she said.
"The power will be going out soon and it is very stressful."
Her mother has also had to stay elsewhere so Shaetaya said the whole family has been "split for the flood just to try and find some shelter in different places".
"There have been a few nights where I probably haven't slept the best, which is really starting to impact the way that I'm able to learn in class and the way I'm able to study for my exams," she said.
"But hopefully with different techniques, I should be able to sleep a little bit more to study a bit more and talk to them eventually."
While Shaetaya is not sure if the government's offer of derived exam scores based on previous marks will apply to her.
"Because I attend in Bendigo I was able to get out so I'm able to sit my exams thankfully," she said.
"I don't know what I would have done if I couldn't.
"Everyone in Rochester and Echuca will have to get those scores I suppose if the floods don't go down, which is quite unfortunate considering how hard they probably worked for these exams.
She said it was comforting to see some other Echuca-based students from schools around the region back on the bus.
"I've at least seen them around Bendigo so I know that they're safe as well and able to do what they need to for their exam."
With her first exam on October 28, Shaetaya is hoping to start a pathway to study either civil or electrical engineering.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
