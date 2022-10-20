Bendigo Advertiser
Echuca VCE student split from family after Victorian floods

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 20 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 11:30pm
Catherine McAuley College Bendigo student Shaetaya Brew. Picture by Lucy Williams

Some students may have escaped the worst flood prone areas but the record-breaking rainfall has still disrupted their learning as they approach exams.

