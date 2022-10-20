Dyson Daniels' NBA career with New Orleans Pelicans starts with a win

THE NBA career of Bendigo's Dyson Daniels has tipped off with a win in his first game for the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Pelicans opened their 2022-23 NBA season on Thursday with an impressive 130-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn.
Daniels logged 3:12 minutes of game time in his debut, subbing in late to get his first taste of official NBA action.
The 19-year-old's first official NBA stat was an assist to team-mate Larry Nance Jr., while he also dished out an assist that led to a three-pointer made by Jose Alvarado.
Daniels will have to wait to score his first NBA regular season points after missing his only attempt - a driving lay-up - with just over a minute left in the game.
Although Thursday was Daniels' first official NBA game, the Pelicans' No.8 draft pick from June this year had played 54 minutes for New Orleans during the pre-season.
"We want to continue to build and Dyson is a part of our young core," Pelicans coach Willie Green said post-match.
"He had a really good pre-season, so there will be games like tonight where he gets in and you can see right away defensively he's in the right spots and offensively he can attack."
The Pelicans' next game is against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte at 10am Saturday Bendigo time.
Meanwhile, the NBA career of Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova with the Sacramento Kings re-started with a 115-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
