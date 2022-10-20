As floodwaters crept towards her front door on Friday, Marianne Thomas made a last minute decision to evacuate Rochester.
Ms Thomas believes if she had stayed another 10 minutes, she would have been stranded during THE peak of the Rochester flood.
She had hoped to remain in her home, which is built up to protect against floods, but it soon became clear that waters would rise higher than ever.
Read more:
"They sort of got another foot deeper than last time in 2011 seems to be the general consensus," Ms Thomas said. "Which meant it went in my house up to about eight inches."
In preparation for the flood, Ms Thomas sent six young kangaroos to stay with a vet in Lockington, before that property was threatened with flood water.
"I had to go get the kangaroos out to safely from Lockington because they were at risk of flooding on the channels," she said.
"So I got my kangaroos plus they handed me a possum and then on the way there I picked up a turtle. They all went to my brothers before being placed down into an animal shelter."
"Now they're under threat in Moama."
After staying with her brother in Moama, Ms Thomas returned on Monday to assess the damage.
"We snuck back. I spoke to another friend that lives in Mackay Street, up the other end. She said the roads and everything are all clean here," she said. "I said 'where's the water?' It's gone. (My friend) had been walking the dog.
"Some of the old skirting boards are high enough to take it but it still probably go up and into the plaster beyond.
"My fridge is working. My washing machine is working just my dryer motor must have been lower to the ground. My hot water service has gone out, I couldn't get it going yesterday.
"There's no hot water. I'm just sort of wiping down stuff that was in buffets low down."
Rochester remains in the midst of a major clean-up following the record-breaking floods that peaked last weekend.
The town's sewerage network has been partially restored with a longer rebuild expected to take up to eight weeks.
As of 11am on Thursday, the Campasper River at Rochester was measuring 111.17m AHD, below the minor flood level of 113 metres.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.