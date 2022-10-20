THE ability to rack up points across several track and field events will play a key part in team success in Saturday's third round of Athletics Victoria Shield League action in Bendigo.
Under the AVSL format the three highest scores from an athletes performances are added to the team score across a wide variety of events at Flora Hill's Retreat Road complex.
In the opening two rounds of the season, Eaglehawk has had many multi-talented athletes to the fore.
Athletes to watch in the Hawks' run against metro powers such as Essendon and Diamond Valley in division one include Dave Chisholm, Kathryn Heagney, Jorja Morrison, Cameron Smith, Abbey Hromenko, William Beaton, Terry Hicks, and the Hattingh sisters of Giselle, Julia and Justine.
A week after setting a Centre record of 14.35m in the open shot put, South Bendigo star Emma Berg will compete in the discus.
Key members of the Bloods' line-up competing in division two include Kai Norton, Joan Self, Oliver Muggleton, Keely Trew, Greg Hilson, Trudy Haines, Amber Fox, Jasper Seymour, Jackie Guillou and her twin daughters, Allie and Belle.
Bendigo Harriers is also competing in division two and has the likes of Jake and Monique Gavriliadis, Bailey Cooper, Tiffany Bussem-Jorgensen, Geoff and Neil Shaw, Anne Buckley, Josh Evans and Jackson Eadon in fine form.
Others to watch in the Harriers' squad are Jorja Hill, Hailey Stubbs, Leanne Hume, Eric Baker and Lachlan Carr.
Although not big on numbers in track and field, Bendigo University has performed well in the opening two legs of the series.
Uni Pride was represented by Matt Buckell, Ross Douglas, David Lonsdale, Andrea Smith and James Trew last round.
Track action begins with hurdles at distances of 400m, 300m and 200m at 1.30pm.
The 1500m or 3000m walk at 1.45pm will be followed by the 200m heats.
Other highlights on the track program will be the 800m, and the 2000m or 3000m steeplechase.
Non-AVSL scoring events are the 100m, and the relay, format to be determined.
Hammer starts at 1pm, and the field program includes flights of discus, long jump and high jump.
