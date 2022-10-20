BFNL: Change of scenery for ruckman Lang with 2023 move to Kerang

AFTER almost 250 games with Kangaroo Flat, ruckman Nick Lang is on the move to reigning Central Murray league premier Kerang.
Lang has been a tremendously loyal player with the Roos since debuting as a 17-year-old in 2007 and not being deterred by the lack of on-field success given during his senior career the club has played finals just once in 2009.
But at age 32, Lang feels the time is right for a freshen up and will join the Blues in their quest to defend their CMFL premiership next year.
"To be honest, six weeks ago I probably wasn't thinking about it, but Coatesy (Kerang coach Troy Coates) spoke to me and it's a really good opportunity to try something a bit different," Lang said on Thursday.
"I feel the timing is probably right given my age; I don't want to look back down the track and think, I wish I had done that when I had the chance."
Lang has captained the Roos, was the club's best and fairest in its 150th anniversary season in 2014 and has also represented the BFNL in inter-league in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
"We've had some good sides at Kangaroo Flat over the years, but just haven't been able to take the next step," Lang said.
"Hopefully, Johnsy (new coach Nathan Johns) coming on board brings a few fresh ideas and things can turn around for the club next year.
"I've got a lot of mates up Kerang way and there's quite a few Bendigo boys who go up there to play and it feels like a really good fit.
"It's a great club and a great community up there and just a good opportunity, so I'll see how it goes.
"The body is still feeling good and I'm raring to get into it again."
Kangaroo Flat finished eighth this year with a 4-14 record.
1. Liam Collins - 1916
2. Nick Lang - 1550
3. Mitch Collins - 1449
4. Ryan O'Keefe - 1442
5. Nick Keogh - 1337
6. Jade Mayes - 1144
7. Mitch Rovers - 1139
8. Ethan Roberts - 1110
9. Lachy Wilson - 1028
10. Kyle Symons - 986
