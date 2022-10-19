The fire at a two-storey house in Harcourt was started by an electrical fault.
CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria crews have controlled the fire which was contained to the roof of the home.
Four CFA trucks, three CFA vehicles and two FRV crews worked to control the fire.
A warning for smoke in the area of Harcourt has been lifted.
CFA crews will remain on scene for some time to come.
HARCOURT residents are being warned of smoke in the area of the town following a house fire this morning.
CFA crews were called to a fire in the roof of a house in Coolstore Road just after 9am.
The advice message issue by the Country Fire Authority says smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities with residents expected to see and smell smoke
Areas including Coolstore Road, the Harcourt Recreation Reserve and part of Harcourt Valley Primary School are in the advice message's area.
The fire is not yet under control but fire investigators have been requested to attend.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the house to help control the fire.
Victoria Police is on scene to control traffic while Powercor will also attend.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
