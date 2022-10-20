Also announced was a $4.4 million "initial package" to meet extra demand for mental health help, with $1.5 million dedicated for "surge funding" to government-run mental health and wellbeing hubs in the worst-affected areas in regional Victoria and Melbourne's western suburbs and another $2 million going to community mental health organisations "to deliver care when it's needed most", and neighbourhood houses and Aboriginal community-controlled organisations in affected areas receiving $400,000 to run local events.