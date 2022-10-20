Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Government announces grants, loans and support for flood affected businesses

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochester after flooding. Picture by Darren Howe.

The Victorian government has announced a $73.5 million package of support for farmers and small businesses impacted by floods, with applications opening today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.