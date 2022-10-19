Detectives from the Cybercrime Squad are investigating more than 150 reports of remote access scams, already costing victims in excess of four million dollars in under five months.
Since July 1 this year, 153 reports of remote access scams have been made via ReportCyber, with a total loss of $4,183,199.
Cybercrime squad detective sergeant John Cheyne said these crimes can affect all demographics.
"These types of scams target and impact all age groups, and they can be really convincing," he said.
"Remote access scams are one of the fastest growing scam types in Australia.
"The scammers will often sound professional and knowledgeable, and they play on people's fears of fraud and cybercrime.
"They are designed to trick people into quickly handing over their money or personal information."
READ MORE:
"Once you give them access, you have no way of knowing what the person will do to your computer or what programs they may install," he said.
"If you receive one of these calls, your best defence is to hang up the phone.
"If you think the call may have been legitimate, independently source the official contact details for that organisation to contact them directly yourself.
"If you think you've been victim to a remote access scam, call your bank immediately and let them know before reporting the matter to ReportCyber and if you've installed any apps or programs [as a result of a directions in a call], delete them from your device."
Anyone who has been subject to a scam such as this is also encouraged to speak to police.
Typically, a victim will receive an unexpected call from someone purporting to be an employee of a reputable company or organisation.
The caller will claim that the victim has been charged for a purchase they didn't make, that something is wrong with the victim's computer or internet connection, or that malware has been installed on one of more of their devices, which the caller will suggest they can help remove.
READ MORE:
Various reports have stated scammers have been calling and saying they're from well-known organisations such as Amazon, Apple, the Australian Government, Australian banks (Commonwealth, NAB etc.), Norton 360 and telecommunications agencies.
The scammer will pretend to assist and will ask for remote access to the victim's computer to 'find out what the problem is', 'fix an issue' or to login to the victim's internet banking to check no funds have been stolen or to refund the fraudulent payment.
They will tell the victim to download remote control software such as AnyDesk, TeamViewer or Zoho Assist.
Once remote access is established on a device, scammers have almost unlimited access to personal information such as passwords or banking details or to install malware such as keyloggers.
Keyloggers record and log each key pressed and can be used to capture confidential information such as login or banking details, meaning the offender might not actually access the victim's bank account until after the call has ended.
Investigators are warning anyone who receives a cold call of this kind to be wary and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
If you have been the victim of cybercrime, speak to police if you have concerns about a matter, or use online forums such as ReportCyber or Scamwatch which will assess the report and provide them to police.
Anyone with knowledge of these incidents and those responsible is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppers.com.au
More information is available via Scamwatch and Cyber.gov.au.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.