Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Police investigate as remote access scams cost public millions

Updated October 19 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are warning the public to never allow strangers remote access to devices in the wake of scam calls that have cost the community more than four million dollars. Picture by Pixabay

Detectives from the Cybercrime Squad are investigating more than 150 reports of remote access scams, already costing victims in excess of four million dollars in under five months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.