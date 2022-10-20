This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region on Thursday, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.
A Community Emergency Relief Hub will be operating from the Sir John Gorton Library, Kerang between 10am and 2pm daily from Friday, October 21.
Features of the hub include:
Please note that the centre at the Kerang Memorial Hall will close at 6pm Thursday, October 21 and relocate to the Community Emergency Relief Hub.
Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is asking customers to be understanding if staff need to visit their property after hours to conduct emergency maintenance on assets.
With meters and other assets often residing on private land, GMW staff can be required to head out to people's properties at any hour of the day.
GMW Distributions Services manager Greg Shannon said while staff would always attempt to phone the landowner if they needed to visit a property outside of work hours, the timing of the maintenance work could make this difficult.
"We always attempt to notify people if we need to enter their property to repair an asset, however, if an asset needs repairing at 2am, we might not always be able to reach the landowner," he said.
"We understand it can sometimes be surprising for people to see someone on their property when they are not expecting, but we ask that customers act respectfully when staff visit their properties to make these emergency repairs."
GMW has zero tolerance of aggressive behaviour both physically and verbally towards its staff.
Yelling, swearing, threats of violence, and threats with weapons are all examples of aggressive behaviour.
"It is crucial to our irrigators that we are able to maintain our assets, but the safety of our staff is paramount," Mr Shannon said.
"We appreciate customers help and understanding as we look to ensure our water delivery systems are efficient and reliable."
Member for Murray Plains Peter Walsh has put the call out to social media for more bags to be sent to filling stations in Echuca.
"Echuca-Moama is running out of bags to fill with sand, having emptied just about every option in the twin towns," he said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
"...every little bit helps as you can see the frustration and despair on the faces of the crews at filling sites with plenty of sand, spades, packers - and no bags."
A major flooding warning has been issued for Loddon Weir to Kerang.
The midmorning warning from the State Emergency Service indicates the flooding is occurring at the Loddon Weir at 5.75m and falling slowly.
"The Loddon River at Appin South is currently at 3.45 metres and slowly rising, with major flooding," the warning says.
"The Loddon River at Appin South may peak near 3.50 metres Thursday afternoon."
Residents near this area, the SES has warned, if you choose to stay you will need to "self-sufficient for the period of isolation".
The Loddon River at the Murray Valley Highway Bridge is currently at 77.42 m Australian Height Datum (AHD) and rising slowly, above the minor flood level, 77.00 m AHD, the warning says.
"The river level is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (77.50 m) Thursday afternoon and may reach the major flood level (77.80 m) Friday morning."
"River levels may reach around 78.00 m AHD during Friday. Further rises are possible above the January 2011 flood peak of 78.03 m AHD."
The SES recommends leaving now before conditions become to dangerous as emergency services may not be able to help you if you stay.
"Now is the time to consider making arrangements to stay with family and friends or alternative options outside of the forecast impacted area," the warning says.
Stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
The next alert is expected at 7.20pm tonight unless the situation changes.
If you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
Impacts in your area:
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
Senior writer for the Age Bianca Hall shared a picture of the Echuca Wharf demonstrating the floodwater heights in the town currently.
An emergency warning has been reissued for Echuca and Echuca Village to evacuate now.
If you live or work in this area you should evacuate immediately, the State Emergency Service says.
"If you do not relocate now you may become isolated for a number of days," the warning says.
"If you choose to stay, emergency services may not be able to help you."
The evacuation route is open but may not stay open depending on rising water levels.
People evacuating are encouraged to go to the Bendigo Relief Centre at the Bendigo showgrounds.
Those at the Echuca Relief Centre (Echuca South basketball stadium) should expect to move to Bendigo too.
"Flood water is impacting sewerage systems in Echuca," the warning says.
"Please consider minimising water use, including the use of washing machines and dishwashers, and limit baths and showers.
"This will reduce the volume of water being sent to sewer while flood levels are high."
Tune in to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings to stay informed.
Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency.
For emergency assistance from the SES, call 132 500.
Travel to a safe location. Options include:
If you are travelling by car:
If you stay:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 20/10/2022 10:00 am or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
Swan Hill police shared this aerial shot of Kerang yesterday.
Echuca residents continue to work to protect buildings as the town prepares to be inundated with floodwater.
The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting Murray River levels at Echuca Wharf to go over the 1993 flood from Friday.
Yesterday, river levels had already exceeded the 2016 flood level of 93.39 metres with moderate flooding occurring.
Forecasts for Echuca and Moama will be more accurately measured following the upstream peak of the Goulburn River at McCoys Bridge.
Local residents and visitors in Kerang are being urged to evacuate immediately as water rises rapidly in the area.
An Evacuate Now alert has been issued for communities between the Loddon Weir and Kerang.
The State Emergency Service has said floodwaters are rapidly rising and the town of Kerang will become isolated and may remain isolated for up to a week or more.
What you should do:
Travel to a safe location. Options include:
The safest evacuation route is via the Murray Valley Highway before it closes at Patchell Bridge at 7pm.
When you leave, remember to take your pets, mobile phone and medications.
Floodwater is dangerous - never enter floodwater.
If you are travelling by car:
If you stay:
This warning is current to October 19 at 8.00pm. If you do not evacuate before this time, your property may be isolated or inundated with water and it may be too late to leave.
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings. Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency.
For emergency assistance from the SES, call 132 500.
Seven rapid assessment teamswere in Rochester on Wednesday to assess the network and asset infrastructure.
Whilst the network has been partially restored, the service will be unreliable and customers should expect outages.
The longer rebuild of the network will take up to six or eight weeks.
Whilst customers will be able to use these services, we do ask that you consider your usage.
Residents are urged to keep showers to four minutes, avoid baths where possible and consider washing loads.
The network will be unreliable whilst the longer term works are completed.
More at coliban.com.au.
