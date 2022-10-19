Echuca residents continue to work to protect buildings as the town prepares to be inundated with floodwater.
The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting Murray River levels at Echuca Wharf to go over the 1993 flood from Friday.
Yesterday, river levels had already exceeded the 2016 flood level of 93.39 metres with moderate flooding occurring.
Forecasts for Echuca and Moama will be more accurately measured following the upstream peak of the Goulburn River at McCoys Bridge.
McCoys Bridge peaked at 10.59 metres on Tuesday and is expected to remain above the major flood level of 10.2m on Thursday.
Yesterday afternoon in Goulburn Street, a group of residents were blocking drains with sandbags, saying the council had just left them.
Echuca resident Bill Marr was at the temporary levee helping a friend prepare.
He said residents had done as much as they could.
"(My mate's) done as much as he can do. He's more or less said 'if we get what they're talking, everyone's stuffed," Mr Marr said.
"The type of water they're talking about seems to be more than what we had in 1993. I don't know where they're getting their water level heights from.
OTHER STORIES:
"They're all saying to evacuate and do this and that, but no one's actually saying how much is coming down."
Mr Marr remembers when the water in Goulburn Street, where the temporary levee runs, reached up to his knees in 1993.
In the centre of Echuca, sandbags have been piled high around homes, business and buildings to go with a temporary levee bank measuring more than two kilometres in length on the east side of town.
Locals left on the river-side of a temporary levee bank are upset, feeling they have been sacrificed and abandoned.
Mr Marr said water was knee-deep and reached the back of the water treatment plant in Goulburn Road.
"It was into the houses around there," he said.
"I can remember the water creeping from behind there all the way back to the highway.
"I just hope people hang in there and hope for the best really."
On the NSW side of the river community, Cummeragunja Land Council chief executive Leon Atkinson said more should have been done to help the community prepare.
He said he had to privately source sand for bagging to protect the area after the Cummeragunja Reserve was warned it would come under threat from floods.
The reserve is situated along the Murray River in NSW.
Mr Atkinson said he thought authorities should have helped residents prepare but instead he had to source a 10-metre truck full of sand.
"I think if we don't paddle our own canoe here, we would have probably got left behind," he said.
Mr Atkinson was eventually able to access 1000 bags of sand from the SES in Moama.
Mr Atkinson said there was no opportunity for a community meeting where residents could have asked questions.
"We needed to know that the SES was going to be there for us," he said.
"I'd have rather them come and sat with us and said 'OK, this is what's expected in an evacuation, what form of protection support do you need from us?'.
"They never did it - never had none of those discussions."
With Australian Associated Press
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.