A former ward of the state who experienced abuse at St Aidan's orphanage in Bendigo has cautiously welcomed the state government's announcement it will establish a financial redress scheme for people abused and neglected as children in institutional care.
Lenney was beaten and "treated like a slave" when he was taken to St Aidan's in the 1950s.
After a life "buggered up" by his time in a string of institutions, he is wary of governments, but said he was glad there looked to be some help and financial support on the horizon.
Following a decades-long campaign led by victim support group CLAN (Care Leavers Australasia Network), Premier Daniel Andrews last Wednesday announced the government would invest $2.9 million to co-design a scheme with the organisation covering the period 1928 to 1990, when an estimated 90,000 children were placed in care because of economic stress, social disadvantage, being orphaned, having a single parent or parental mental illness.
The scheme would go ahead regardless of the election result, the Premier said, but if re-elected the government would also make an apology to those impacted.
That statement would "bring together" the 2018 national apology to the victims and survivors of institutional child sexual abuse with one made to forced adoptees in 2006 by former Premier Steve Bracks.
The announcement came following a parliamentary inquiry into historical forced adoption in Victoria last year, and a campaign by CLAN, which culminated in group members sitting in the parliament for 16 days straight.
CLAN co-founder Leonie Sheedy told the Advertiser that last Wednesday was "a day of justice".
"But many care leavers have died not receiving that justice or redress."
Ms Sheedy said the state scheme was needed because the national redress scheme created in response to recommendations by the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse didn't recognise the "systemic, nationwide cruelty, emotional and psychological abuse", separation and unpaid child labour policies of religious groups, charities and state governments who ran the orphanages.
She said the Victorian redress scheme the maximum payment, for "extreme circumstances" - which were yet to be defined - would be capped at $150,000 - the equivalent of a high level public servant's annual wage.
The CLAN CEO said any care leavers needing support could contact her on 0425 204 747.
