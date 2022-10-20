"It rattles your brain," says Lenney, a former ward of the state who as a small child was taken from his mother's house in Bendigo to St Aidan's Orphanage.
"The lady that looked after us, she was, I don't know, just evil.
"She used to belt us for talking and lock us up in the basement and the back room and they'd lock us on the verandah on cold mornings when they used to go to church.
"She was just a nightmare, that woman. She had a big leather strap she used to belt us with. I can remember it very well."
For the 67-year-old, the state government's new redress scheme for people who as children experienced abuse and neglect in institutional care comes almost too late.
He has lived a damaged life and lost a nephew and two sisters, including one who was bounced around care homes with him and received no redress.
After being taken out of St Aidan's and put into foster care while still very young, Lenney was sent to Berry St Babies Home in Melbourne, another home in Traralgon, where he and his sister were again beaten, and then to Box Hill, a "hell hole" he eventually ran away from, aged 14 or 15.
"You've got no idea what went on there," he says.
"It was just never ending, from day one I was there til the day I left."
Lenney learnt to expect little from authorities, who oversaw a system that not only enabled his abuse but left him with few life skills.
"When you leave a home, there's no telling you what to do - how to live life or anything.
"It's a shocking situation to be in."
He has spent his life moving around - "I work some places. Some places I just couldn't handle it" - and says he lives "in the bush" .
He attended the 2018 national apology to institutional sex abuse victims and survivors in Canberra but says nothing concrete came out of it.
So far it has only been through victim support organisations, particularly CLAN (Care Leavers Australasia Network) that he has found help and support, and through legal action, succeeded in securing a small amount of compensation.
Despite his scepticism, he is broadly positive about the government's announcement.
"Some people think they are above everything and they are not," he says.
"That's why it's all come about, this redress. And I'm glad it is happening."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.