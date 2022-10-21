Anneli Maley is confident the Bendigo Spirit can quickly turn a promising ending to the 2021-22 WNBL season into a bright start to the new season when it gets underway next month.
FOLLOWING a whirlwind eight months with Australian Opals and other commitments, Anneli Maley is stoked to have her feet firmly back on the ground in Bendigo and fully focused on contending for a WNBL championship with the Spirit.
The reigning national league MVP admits to still being on a high after her 'once in a lifetime experience' of representing the Opals in a World Cup campaign on home soil in Sydney last month.
But freshly armed with a World Cup bronze medal, the 24-year-old's sights have swiftly shifted to the Spirit's quest for gold in the 2022-23 WNBL season.
As the saying goes, there's no place like home.
"I'm unpacked for the first time in eight months, so it's nice to be settled and be home," Maley said.
"This is home for me now, so it's nice to be here.
"I enjoy Bendigo ... I came back for the girls and the coaches and the community. I'm excited to be a part of it all."
After a much-publicised change in ownership, with SEN taking over the reins last April, the team has been buoyed by an impressive off-season recruiting haul, led by the return of dual Spirit championship players Kelsey Griffin and Kelly Wilson, and further boosted by the additions of Abbey Wehrung and Alicia Froling, both in their second stints with the Spirit.
It's the ideal follow-up to a 2021-22 season that gathered serious momentum in the latter part, with Bendigo winning six of its last eight games to finish as the highest-placed team outside of the finals.
Maley, for one, is liking what she sees.
"It's stepped up a notch from last year, but we definitely laid the foundations for this year last year," she said.
"I don't want to undo any of the work we put in last year in building a hard-nosed culture.
"I think we have picked up where we left off. We finished last season on an up and I think we can continue to grow off that."
The Spirit will look to put the finishing touches on their pre-season campaign this weekend with a match against the Southside Flyers in Dandenong, before returning home to Bendigo to face the New Zealand national team at Red Energy Arena on Sunday.
It followed hit-outs last weekend against the Melbourne Boomers and the Tall Ferns.
For her part, Maley will be looking to back up an exceptional 2021-22 campaign that netted her the league's MVP award for the first time and earned her a stint in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky.
She averaged 19.8 points and 15.7 rebounds per game, both league highs, and 3.3 assists.
It was the second straight season she led the WNBL in rebounds.
While she would not trade her Opals' experiences for anything, Maley says her focus is now 100 per cent on the Spirit as the countdown to next month's season opener continues in earnest.
"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be able to play with the Opals on home soil, I've never played in front of a crowd of 14,000," she said.
"That was awesome and a big moment for women's sport.
"I'm excited to see the carryover effects and what that does for basketball in Australia.
"In terms of the Opals, everything resets and nothing is ever guaranteed and you can take anything for granted.
"I will do my best to put my best foot forward, but at the moment I am not even thinking about the Opals.
"I'm back in the WNBL and I would be doing myself a disservice to think too far ahead. I'm just happy where I am right now."
The Spirit open their regular season on the road against the Capitals in Canberra on Friday, November 4.
Their home opener is against the Sydney Uni Flames on November 12.
* Sunday's clash against the New Zealand national team is a members-only game.
