It's tip-off time for Daniels on NBA journey as Pelicans open 2022-23 season

FOUR months after being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans, the NBA career of Bendigo's Dyson Daniels begins in Brooklyn tomorrow morning.
The Pelicans open their 2022-23 NBA season with a road game against Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Centre in a match-up that will have a strong Australian flavour to it.
As well as 19-year-old Daniels making his NBA debut with the Pelicans, the Nets team features three Australian-born players - Ben Simmons, Patty Mills and Kyrie Irving.
Daniels has already had a taste of what the NBA is all about having logged 54 minutes during the Pelicans' pre-season when he played in four of New Orleans' five warm-up games.
He missed one pre-season match against Miami after hurting the same ankle that he injured playing in his first Summer League game for the Pelicans in July.
"I think he has gone well in the pre-season. He did good things at the defensive end and his offence is starting to come along," Daniels' father, Ricky, said on Wednesday.
"For his age he really is doing a fantastic job at understanding the NBA defensive rotations. Most guys who come in at that age probably don't understand NBA defensive principles, so I think he has fit in very well on that side.
"Dyson has always had a very high basketball IQ, so he understands the game really well and he's the type of player who is thinking team first."
The defensive component of Daniels' game received high praise from New Orleans coach Willie Green earlier this month after the Pelicans had beaten Detroit.
Green described Daniels as "fearless" following his six points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.
"(He made a) big play down the stretch where he got the steal and things like that; he just keeps playing," Green said.
"I played him a lot of minutes and I know he got a little winded towards the end, but those are the things he needs to get accustomed to doing in playing in meaningful games and meaningful minutes.
"Even though it was only the pre-season, in winning time he was on the floor and that's two games where he has come up big for us.
"He's wise beyond his years. He comes in and goes about his business quietly, but he puts his work in and it's paying off."
That "fearless" approach to Daniels' game was again on display last Saturday against Atlanta, lighting up social media when he rejected a one-handed dunk attempt by the Hawks' AJ Griffin.
"It was a huge block; he timed it perfectly. I suppose in doing that in the NBA there will be times when you will end up on a poster (being dunked on), but the great thing is he put his body on the line and he stopped the play," Ricky said.
Ricky says Dyson has settled in well into life in New Orleans since joining an exciting Pelicans' roster that after making the playoffs last season - they lost to No.1 seed Phoenix in the first round - welcomes back 2019 No.1 draft pick Zion Williamson after missing all of last year with a foot injury.
"We speak to him every week; he seems to have settled in really well in the city of New Orleans," Ricky said.
"He has been getting out and about doing things and enjoying some of the dining and getting out to the shops and finding a few pieces of clothing that he can wear to games... these days there seems to be a lot of fashion going on in the NBA.
"The beauty about his first game is he's going to be one of four Australians on the court along with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills; I think that's really exciting for Australian basketball."
New Orleans joined the NBA as an expansion team in 2002-03 - the season during which Daniels was born - where they were initially known as the Hornets.
This season's roster is headlined by the trio of WiIlliamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.
"I think they will go very well this season. They have a deep roster and have some great athletes on the team," Ricky said.
"If they stay healthy then I think they can go deep into the playoffs, if not compete for the championship because they have the pieces to do it."
The Pelicans selected Daniels with Pick No.8 in June's NBA Draft, while the rookie has a player rating of 73 in the recently-released NBA 2K23 video game.
"He's really young, but he'll grow and he'll be a great player in this league," Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon said after the draft.
"He has an innate feel for the game on both ends of the floor. He really wants to win and make others better, which was really attractive for where our team is right now."
The Pelicans-Nets game tips off at 10.30am Bendigo time tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova re-starts his NBA career tomorrow with the Sacramento Kings.
After playing last season in the NBL with Melbourne United, Dellavedova has earned a roster spot with the playoff-starved Kings.
The 32-year-old has played 499 NBA games for Cleveland (361), which included being part of the Cavaliers' 2016 championship squad, and Milwaukee (138).
The Kings host Portland from 1pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.