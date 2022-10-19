Youngsters shine in 1000m run

THE youngsters shone in the latest 1000m in the Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.
A field of 15 lined up for the 2 1/2 lap contest at the Retreat Road complex.
Rising stars from Bendigo University and Bendigo Little Athletics were among the first four across the line.
Grace Mulqueen from University Pride raced to victory in a time of 3:38.09 as clubmate April Wainwright was second in 3:41.82.
Third placegetter was Mila Childs from Bendigo LA in 3:45.40 as Uni's Xavier Mulqueen ran 4:02.63 to be fourth.
University dominated the 3000m was Brian Watson took out the 7 1/2 lap event in 10:21 from clubmates Darren Hartland, 10:28; Simon Austin, 11:34; and Craig Green, 11:58.07.
David Cripps from University won the 5000m in 19:46 as Eaglehawk's Casey Crapper ran 24:40 to be runner-up in the gruelling 12 1/2 lap contest.
Results from Tuesday night's racing:
Mixed 1000m:
Grace Mulqueen, 13, Uni. 3:38.09; April Wainwright, 11, Uni. 3:41.82; Mila Childs, 11, Bendigo LA 3:45.40; Xavier Mulqueen, 10, Uni. 4:02.63; Larry Abel, 57, Inv. 4:09.68; Milank Haasbroek, 8, Bendigo Harriers 4:11.13; Katie Graham, 10, Inv. 4:23.18; Emily Harris, 10, BH 4:35.60; Rebecca Soulsby, 48, BH 4:36.68; Patrick Harris, 8, BH 4:46.37; Harry Cripps, 15, Uni. 4:52.74; Renae Graham, 12, Inv. 4:53.73; Lucy Abel, 8, Inv. 5:11.83; Poppy Wainwright, 13, Uni. 5:31.23; Tully Cripps, 12, Uni. 5:33.53.
Mixed 3000m:
Brian Watson, 51, Uni. 10:21.86; Darren Hartland, 47, Uni. 10:28.22; Simon Austin, 43, Uni. 11:34.99; Craig Green, 55, Uni. 11:58.07; Greg Hilson, 53, South Bendigo 12:06.60; Richard Marchingo, 60, Bendigo Harriers, 14:30.52; Keelan McInerney, 12, BH 14:34.70; Justine Babitsch, 48, Inv. 14:53.91; Charles Chambers, 68, Uni. 15:07.05; Nadene Macdonald, 42, BH 15:39.13; Ross Douglas, 56, Uni. 16:09.18; Belinda Whelan, 48, Uni. 16:15.16; Trevor Kelly, 63, Eaglehawk DNF.
Mixed 5000m:
David Cripps, 51, Uni. 19:46.12; Casey Crapper, 35, Eh 24:40.06; Hunter Gill, 74, BH 26:30.00; Leah Cripps, 48, Uni. 26:47.33.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.