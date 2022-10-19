Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Youngsters shine in 1000m run

By Nathan Dole
Updated October 19 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Youngsters shine in 1000m run

THE youngsters shone in the latest 1000m in the Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.