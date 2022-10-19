Nevins, Davidge to represent Victoria Country at under-19 female national titles

READ MORE: A look at the T20 World Cup in Australia
KANGAROO Flat's Jasmine Nevins will represent Victoria Country at Cricket Australia's Female Under-19 National Championships.
The national championships will be held in Western Australia in December, with Nevins among a squad of 14 players selected for Victoria Country.
Also picked in the squad is Barkers Creek's Tia Davidge.
Davidge is playing this season with Premier Cricket club Essendon Maribrynong Park, while Nevins is at Plenty Valley.
A Victoria Metro team will also compete at the national championships.
"After an extensive Emerging Player Program focusing on both team and individual skill, the two Victorian teams are eager to test themselves at the National Championships," Cricket Victoria's female emerging player performance manager Andy Christie said.
"Both Victorian teams are balanced in skillset and experience with a clear drive to improve on past performances.
"Congratulations to all players involved across the Emerging Player Program; the level of skill and knowledge was of the highest quality."
A talented multi-code athlete, Davidge's state selection follows a football season in which she was the best and fairest for the Castlemaine women's team which won the Central Victorian Football League Women's premiership in its inaugural season.
And earlier this year Nevins created history when she became the first female to play in a Bendigo District Cricket Association first XI game when she lined up for Kangaroo Flat against Huntly-North Epsom in March.
The Victoria Country team will be coached by Nicole Martin, who will be assisted by Victorian state contacted player Rhiann O'Donnell.
Victoria Country under-19 female squad - Paris Bowdler, Aanliya Cheeran, Tia Davidge, Georgia Gall, Poppy Gardner, Hasrat Gill, Milly Illingworth, Grace Jones, Sara Kennedy, Bronte Leishman, Rhys McKenna, Jasmine Nevins, Yashoda Senarathne, Ribhya Syan.
