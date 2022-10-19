When Kane Moroney posted in an online group offering his plumbing services to flood-hit households, he didn't expect to get such a quick response.
Within days, the Rochester-raised plumber had spoken to between 70 and 100 people after he offered his expertise helping clean out hot water units and get them going if possible.
"It's been a bit crazy," Mr Moroney said.
"Obviously I can't get parts but if it's an easy clean out then I can get some peoples' hot water going and then they will be able to boil some water to drink and have a nice warm shower."
He isn't alone and has teamed up with three other plumbers - Luke from Echuca's First Class Plumbing and Drainage and two Rochester locals Jack Oogjes and Austin Laurie. The team have divvied up the jobs to help locals and Mr Moroney said he has been shocked at the impact.
"They'd be lucky to be 50 houses in Rochy that didn't go through it [being impacted by water]."
Mr Moroney's rental property wasn't touched by the water but as it is vacant it is now housing relatives who have been unable to return home.
"Pretty much most of the streets are drained of water but there is still water around.
"I'd say probably 85 per cent of people would be able to get into [their homes]."
Mr Moroney said the people who have returned are working on cleaning up their homes, and the team of plumbers are keen to help out.
"Some [hot water services] don't get going but some do," he said.
"It's hard because we don't have any parts or anything like that but we can still give them a clean out."
The team might not be able to help everyone right away but they will certainly try.
Contact Mr Moroney on 0499 178 068 for assistance.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
