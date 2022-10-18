Flooding forces Kyneton trainer's hand on retirement

AFTER more than 30 years and 500-odd winners as a trainer, George Osborne will retire from racing following this year's Kyneton Cup meeting.
The astute Kyneton-based trainer's decision has been hastened by the devastating flooding of the local racecourse following last week's extreme rainfall.
Both the main training track and the trot and canter track sustained serious damage after the venue was inundated by floodwaters last week.
With significant repairs needed, the Kyneton and Hanging Rock Racing Club has put a minimum three-week wait on the trot and canter track being repaired and ready for light work, while the main training track is expected to take a minimum of eight weeks to be rebuilt and settled enough for pace work.
It's a disappointing way in which to bow out for Osborne, who has been based in Kyneton for the past 13 years.
He will transfer the bulk of his team to other 'suitable' trainers in the weeks ahead, but will not be lost to racing altogether, committed to remaining as an owner of some of his current team of horses.
In a statement released to his owners and followers on Wednesday, Osborne said the forecast made the continuation of training for the foreseeable future at Kyneton unsustainable.
He added the decision to retire had 'not come lightly'.
"To keep ticking over horses in our sand roll and give them a swim will soon turn them into stir-fry," Osborne said.
"To send out all horses for two months and then resume would see a six-month time frame (with no dramas) before they raced. And to ferry horses to other tracks for their work would be a financial disaster.
"With the current situation and what has been at front of mind with myself for some time has now become reality, my last day as a trainer will be on Kyneton Cup Day, Wednesday, November 2nd. I will continue with the appropriate horses up to this day.
"I have had conversations with many long-term owners in our business and participants from all facets of our industry and my decision to retire has not come lightly. But it has been expedited by this natural disaster.
"I apologise to any who will be put out by this decision, but I'm sure you will all understand that the horses' welfare blended in with the ownership groups are of paramount importance as is the welfare of my staff.
"Over the course of the next couple of days, I will forward on whom I believe are the most suitable trainers to continue each horse's career."
"I will remain invested in many of these horses and will continue with my ownership going forward.
"I have spoken to suitable trainers and I believe every horse (well, almost every horse) can certainly win races.
"I will have many dark days as this is the only business I know and love, but I am also looking forward to living a life somewhat out of racing, although, I will always remain involved in some manner."
Osborne's long and distinguished career has taken him from New South Wales and Queensland to Victoria, where he has along the way picked up many feature race wins.
Significant Victorian wins have included the Country Cup on Oaks Day at Flemington in 2003 with Awesome Warrior and the Bendigo Guineas with Written Up in 2014.
While it's not the ending he envisaged, Osborne will bow out with no regrets and a lifetime of memories.
"My only aim when I started off some 30-odd years ago was to train a winner," he said.
"I did that and have since trained 500-odd more with a lifetime of memories to reflect on.
"I wish to thank every single participant in our stable and hope to see a few come November 2 for our cup meeting."
Osborne will be hoping for one last Kyneton Cup day hurrah.
He has enjoyed plenty of success on the local racing club's biggest day, including a treble of winners and a narrow second in 2019.
With the main track reportedly in good shape, the club remains confident of its cup meeting proceeding at Kyneton, with some modifications to functions.
