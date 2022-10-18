MIDWEEK PENNANT: White Hills on the board with win over Bendigo East

NEWLY-PROMOTED White Hills notched its first win of the Bendigo midweek pennant division one season over Bendigo East on Monday.
While Hills edged out Bendigo East in a two-shot thriller, winning 60-58 in a performance that was superbly led by the rink of Jan O'Bree (+18).
Reigning premier Eaglehawk has started its title defence on rocky ground, slumping to 0-2 after going down to Golden Square by seven shots.
Square prevailed 65-58 at Eaglehawk, despite only having one rink up - that of Julie Ross (+14).
Monday's loss for the reigning premier Hawks followed their round one defeat by nine shots to Bendigo in the grand final re-match.
Inglewood moved to the top of the ladder with a commanding 31-shot belting of Bendigo.
The Woodies had all three rinks up in their impressive 68-37 win at home.
And Kangaroo Flat was far too good for South Bendigo, improving to 2-0 with its 73-51 triumph.
DIVISION 1
Golden Square 65 def Eaglehawk 58.
Taylah Marron 16 lt Kaye Rowe 21, Julie Ross 27 def Leigh Robertson 13, Brad Marron 22 lt Simon Carter 24,
White Hills 60 def Bendigo East 58.
Jan O'Bree 28 def Aaron Tomkins 10, Steve O'Bree 19 def Helen Clough 18, Jim Brennan 13 lt Greg Podesta 30.
Inglewood 68 def Bendigo 37.
Laurie Witham 23 def Sharon Koch 9, Lindsay Kelly 28 def Vicki Greenwood 13, Geoff Wilson 17 def Lee Harris 15.
Kangaroo Flat 73 def South Bendigo 51.
Phil Jennings 26 def Daryl Rowley 20, Geoff Howes 10 lt Matt Robertson 20, Torie Babitsch 37 def Gary Ryan 11.
...........................................
DIVISION 2
Golden Square 76 def Harcourt 38.
Bendigo East 63 def Woodbury 34.
Castlemaine 71 def Bendigo 40.
Heathcote dr Kangaroo Flat.
...........................................
DIVISION 3
Marong 71 def Golden Square 68.
Bendigo East 63 def Woodbury 44.
Castlemaine 63 def Eaglehawk 62.
Kangaroo Flat 63 def Strathfieldsaye 58.
...........................................
DIVISION 4
Golden Square 64 def Harcourt 41.
Dingee 76 def White Hills 40.
Bendigo VRI dr Calivil-Serpentine.
South Bendigo 74 def Campbells Creek 53.
...........................................
DIVISION 5
White Hills 50 def Eaglehawk 39.
Inglewood dr Bridgewater.
South Bendigo 47 def Bendigo East 32.
Strathfieldsaye 43 def Bendigo 31.
...........................................
DIVISION 6
North Bendigo 51 def White Hills 31.
Bendigo East 48 def Woodbury 39.
Marong 37 def South Bendigo 34.
Golden Square 52 def Strathfieldsaye 36.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.